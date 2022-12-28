First injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 17

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. The Chiefs are about as healthy as you could possibility be at this time of the year. The Broncos, on the other hand, have some questions about key players heading into the practice week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* TE Noah Gray Shoulder/Knee FP DT Derick Nnadi Achilles FP FB Michael Burton Groin FP RT Andrew Wylie Hip FP DT Khalen Saunders Illness FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided an injury update ahead of Wednesday’s practice. You can read what he had to say here.

WR Mecole Hardman practiced on Wednesday. The team is not required to report on his practice participation or game status until he has been activated to the 53-man roster.

Khalen Saunders was back to work this week after missing Week 16 due to an illness.

The Chiefs are as healthy as they’ve been at any point this season with no non-participants in practice to start the week and only five players on the injury report.

Broncos

Player Injury Participation* LG Dalton Risner Foot LP WR Kendall Hinton Hamstring LP WR Jerry Jeudy Ankle LP WR Courtland Sutton Hamstring LP OLB Randy Gregory Knee DNP OL Billy Turner NIR – Personal DNP DE DeShawn Williams NIR – Personal DNP S Kareem Jackson NIR – Rest DNP RB Latavius Murray NIR – Rest DNP DT Mike Purcell Elbow DNP OL Quinn Meinerz Ribs DNP DT D.J. Jones Knee DNP OT Calvin Anderson Ankle DNP CB K’waun Williams Knee DNP OLB Baron Browning Back DNP TE Greg Dulcich Hamstring DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy left the practice field with members of the training staff at the end of the portion of practice open to the media per ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. Something to monitor as the week progresses.

A total of eight players were non-participants in practice with some sort of injury for the Broncos to start the week. The injury woes continue for this team as the end of the season nears.

