First injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 17
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. The Chiefs are about as healthy as you could possibility be at this time of the year. The Broncos, on the other hand, have some questions about key players heading into the practice week.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
TE Noah Gray
Shoulder/Knee
FP
DT Derick Nnadi
Achilles
FP
FB Michael Burton
Groin
FP
RT Andrew Wylie
Hip
FP
DT Khalen Saunders
Illness
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided an injury update ahead of Wednesday’s practice. You can read what he had to say here.
WR Mecole Hardman practiced on Wednesday. The team is not required to report on his practice participation or game status until he has been activated to the 53-man roster.
Khalen Saunders was back to work this week after missing Week 16 due to an illness.
The Chiefs are as healthy as they’ve been at any point this season with no non-participants in practice to start the week and only five players on the injury report.
Broncos
Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images
Player
Injury
Participation*
LG Dalton Risner
Foot
LP
WR Kendall Hinton
Hamstring
LP
WR Jerry Jeudy
Ankle
LP
WR Courtland Sutton
Hamstring
LP
OLB Randy Gregory
Knee
DNP
OL Billy Turner
NIR – Personal
DNP
DE DeShawn Williams
NIR – Personal
DNP
S Kareem Jackson
NIR – Rest
DNP
RB Latavius Murray
NIR – Rest
DNP
DT Mike Purcell
Elbow
DNP
OL Quinn Meinerz
Ribs
DNP
DT D.J. Jones
Knee
DNP
OT Calvin Anderson
Ankle
DNP
CB K’waun Williams
Knee
DNP
OLB Baron Browning
Back
DNP
TE Greg Dulcich
Hamstring
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy left the practice field with members of the training staff at the end of the portion of practice open to the media per ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. Something to monitor as the week progresses.
A total of eight players were non-participants in practice with some sort of injury for the Broncos to start the week. The injury woes continue for this team as the end of the season nears.