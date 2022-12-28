First injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 17

Charles Goldman
·2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. The Chiefs are about as healthy as you could possibility be at this time of the year. The Broncos, on the other hand, have some questions about key players heading into the practice week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

TE Noah Gray

Shoulder/Knee

FP

DT Derick Nnadi

Achilles

FP

FB Michael Burton

Groin

FP

RT Andrew Wylie

Hip

FP

DT Khalen Saunders

Illness

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided an injury update ahead of Wednesday’s practice. You can read what he had to say here.

  • WR Mecole Hardman practiced on Wednesday. The team is not required to report on his practice participation or game status until he has been activated to the 53-man roster.

  • Khalen Saunders was back to work this week after missing Week 16 due to an illness.

  • The Chiefs are as healthy as they’ve been at any point this season with no non-participants in practice to start the week and only five players on the injury report.

Broncos

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Player

Injury

Participation*

LG Dalton Risner

Foot

LP

WR Kendall Hinton

Hamstring

LP

WR Jerry Jeudy

Ankle

LP

WR Courtland Sutton

Hamstring

LP

OLB Randy Gregory

Knee

DNP

OL Billy Turner

NIR – Personal

DNP

DE DeShawn Williams

NIR – Personal

DNP

S Kareem Jackson

NIR – Rest

DNP

RB Latavius Murray

NIR – Rest

DNP

DT Mike Purcell

Elbow

DNP

OL Quinn Meinerz

Ribs

DNP

DT D.J. Jones

Knee

DNP

OT Calvin Anderson

Ankle

DNP

CB K’waun Williams

Knee

DNP

OLB Baron Browning

Back

DNP

TE Greg Dulcich

Hamstring

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy left the practice field with members of the training staff at the end of the portion of practice open to the media per ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. Something to monitor as the week progresses.

  • A total of eight players were non-participants in practice with some sort of injury for the Broncos to start the week. The injury woes continue for this team as the end of the season nears.

