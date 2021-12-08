First injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 14
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Kansas City was missing a single player at practice, while Las Vegas had five players absent to start the week.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
Player
Injury
Participation*
Ankle
DNP
RT Lucas Niang
Ribs
LP
Knee
LP
FB Michael Burton
Pectoral
FP
CB Mike Hughes
Calf
FP
DL Chris Jones
Calf
FP
Glute
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chris Lammons was absent as Andy Reid suggested he would be. Lucas Niang and Rashad Fenton were both limited in their return to action on Wednesday. Keep an eye on Niang’s status tomorrow as he was limited in the first practice last week, but a non-participant on Thursday and Friday.
Hughes, Jones and Thornhill are listed with new injuries, but they all practiced in full on Wednesday, suggesting the injuries are minor in nature. Remember, if players receive treatment, teams are required to list them on the injury report.
Raiders
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
TE Darren Waller
Knee
DNP
DE Carl Nassib
Knee
DNP
LB Denzel Perryman
Ankle
DNP
DT Quinton Jefferson
Back
DNP
LB Patrick Onwuasor
Hamstring
DNP
FB Sutton Smith
Quad/Ankle
LP
LB Cory Littleton
Shoulder
LP
LB Marquel Lee
Ribs
LP
DB Johnathan Abram
Thumb
FP
CB Nate Hobbs
Knee
FP
DT Jonathan Hankins
Groin
FP
RB Josh Jacobs
Ankle
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Waller missed the Week 13 game against Washington. He has been described as day-to-day, but a non-participant status to start the week is bad news for Las Vegas. His absence in Week 14 would be a big deal against a team like Kansas City.
Injuries at linebacker are a big concern for Las Vegas, so much so that they just signed free agent Will Compton to the 53-man roster.
The Raiders placed LB Nick Kwiatkoski and RB Kenyan Drake on IR. They also designated DB Tyree Gillespie and DT Darius Philon to return from injured reserve. Read more about that here.
