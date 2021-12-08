First injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 14

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Kansas City was missing a single player at practice, while Las Vegas had five players absent to start the week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Player

Injury

Participation*

CB Chris Lammons

Ankle

DNP

RT Lucas Niang

Ribs

LP

CB Rashad Fenton

Knee

LP

FB Michael Burton

Pectoral

FP

CB Mike Hughes

Calf

FP

DL Chris Jones

Calf

FP

S Juan Thornhill

Glute

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chris Lammons was absent as Andy Reid suggested he would be. Lucas Niang and Rashad Fenton were both limited in their return to action on Wednesday. Keep an eye on Niang’s status tomorrow as he was limited in the first practice last week, but a non-participant on Thursday and Friday.

  • Hughes, Jones and Thornhill are listed with new injuries, but they all practiced in full on Wednesday, suggesting the injuries are minor in nature. Remember, if players receive treatment, teams are required to list them on the injury report.

Raiders

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

TE Darren Waller

Knee

DNP

DE Carl Nassib

Knee

DNP

LB Denzel Perryman

Ankle

DNP

DT Quinton Jefferson

Back

DNP

LB Patrick Onwuasor

Hamstring

DNP

FB Sutton Smith

Quad/Ankle

LP

LB Cory Littleton

Shoulder

LP

LB Marquel Lee

Ribs

LP

DB Johnathan Abram

Thumb

FP

CB Nate Hobbs

Knee

FP

DT Jonathan Hankins

Groin

FP

RB Josh Jacobs

Ankle

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Waller missed the Week 13 game against Washington. He has been described as day-to-day, but a non-participant status to start the week is bad news for Las Vegas. His absence in Week 14 would be a big deal against a team like Kansas City.

  • Injuries at linebacker are a big concern for Las Vegas, so much so that they just signed free agent Will Compton to the 53-man roster.

  • The Raiders placed LB Nick Kwiatkoski and RB Kenyan Drake on IR. They also designated DB Tyree Gillespie and DT Darius Philon to return from injured reserve. Read more about that here.

