First injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Kansas City was missing a single player at practice, while Las Vegas had five players absent to start the week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Player Injury Participation* CB Chris Lammons Ankle DNP RT Lucas Niang Ribs LP CB Rashad Fenton Knee LP FB Michael Burton Pectoral FP CB Mike Hughes Calf FP DL Chris Jones Calf FP S Juan Thornhill Glute FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chris Lammons was absent as Andy Reid suggested he would be. Lucas Niang and Rashad Fenton were both limited in their return to action on Wednesday. Keep an eye on Niang’s status tomorrow as he was limited in the first practice last week, but a non-participant on Thursday and Friday.

Hughes, Jones and Thornhill are listed with new injuries, but they all practiced in full on Wednesday, suggesting the injuries are minor in nature. Remember, if players receive treatment, teams are required to list them on the injury report.

Raiders

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* TE Darren Waller Knee DNP DE Carl Nassib Knee DNP LB Denzel Perryman Ankle DNP DT Quinton Jefferson Back DNP LB Patrick Onwuasor Hamstring DNP FB Sutton Smith Quad/Ankle LP LB Cory Littleton Shoulder LP LB Marquel Lee Ribs LP DB Johnathan Abram Thumb FP CB Nate Hobbs Knee FP DT Jonathan Hankins Groin FP RB Josh Jacobs Ankle FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Waller missed the Week 13 game against Washington. He has been described as day-to-day, but a non-participant status to start the week is bad news for Las Vegas. His absence in Week 14 would be a big deal against a team like Kansas City.

Injuries at linebacker are a big concern for Las Vegas, so much so that they just signed free agent Will Compton to the 53-man roster.

The Raiders placed LB Nick Kwiatkoski and RB Kenyan Drake on IR. They also designated DB Tyree Gillespie and DT Darius Philon to return from injured reserve. Read more about that here.

