First injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 10
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had several non-participants to start the practice week.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
RT Mike Remmers
Knee
DNP
RT Lucas Niang
Ribs
DNP
DE Chris Jones
NIR / Back
DNP
LB Dorian O’Daniel
NIR / Shoulder
DNP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Ankle / Wrist
DNP
DT Derrick Nnadi
Rib
FP
DT Khalen Saunders
Knee
FP
OT Orlando Brown
Toe
FP
FB Michael Burton
Pectoral
FP
DE Frank Clark
Ab/Foot
FP
LG Joe Thuney
Hand
FP
TE Travis Kelce
Neck
FP
WR Tyreek Hill
Ankle
FP
CB Chris Lammons
Quad
FP
S Armani Watts
Thigh
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave pre-practice injury updates on several players listed as non-participants. Jones and O’Daniel received what he described as personal days.
Sneed is the player to watch here. The team protected CB Dicaprio Bootle on the practice squad this week. That move at least means there is a chance that Sneed isn’t available to play on Sunday. Reid did sound optimistic they’d get him back at practice soon.
At first glance, the Chiefs look pretty banged up. They had 10 players who are listed on the injury report who were full participants in practice on Wednesday. This was a light 10-10-10 practice, likely because of how many players were dealing with ticky tacky injuries. Remember, if you receive treatment for an injury, the team is required to list you on the injury report.
Raiders
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
CB Keisean Nixon
Ankle
DNP
LB Nick Kwiatkoski
Ankle
DNP
TE Darren Waller
NIR (Rest)
DNP
DT Jonathan Hankins
Back
DNP
WR Hunter Renfrow
Ankle
LP
LB K.J. Wright
Shoulder
LP
DB Tyree Gillespie
Hamstring
LP
RB Josh Jacobs
Knee
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
After placing Darius Philon on injured reserve, the Raiders appear to be shorthanded upfront. Monitor the status of Jonathan Hankins as the week progresses.
Las Vegas could also be shorthanded at linebacker with both Nick Kwiatkoski and K.J. Wright banged up.
