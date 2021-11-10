First injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 10

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had several non-participants to start the practice week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* RT Mike Remmers Knee DNP RT Lucas Niang Ribs DNP DE Chris Jones NIR / Back DNP LB Dorian O’Daniel NIR / Shoulder DNP CB L’Jarius Sneed Ankle / Wrist DNP DT Derrick Nnadi Rib FP DT Khalen Saunders Knee FP OT Orlando Brown Toe FP FB Michael Burton Pectoral FP DE Frank Clark Ab/Foot FP LG Joe Thuney Hand FP TE Travis Kelce Neck FP WR Tyreek Hill Ankle FP CB Chris Lammons Quad FP S Armani Watts Thigh FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave pre-practice injury updates on several players listed as non-participants. Jones and O’Daniel received what he described as personal days.

Sneed is the player to watch here. The team protected CB Dicaprio Bootle on the practice squad this week. That move at least means there is a chance that Sneed isn’t available to play on Sunday. Reid did sound optimistic they’d get him back at practice soon.

At first glance, the Chiefs look pretty banged up. They had 10 players who are listed on the injury report who were full participants in practice on Wednesday. This was a light 10-10-10 practice, likely because of how many players were dealing with ticky tacky injuries. Remember, if you receive treatment for an injury, the team is required to list you on the injury report.

Raiders

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* CB Keisean Nixon Ankle DNP LB Nick Kwiatkoski Ankle DNP TE Darren Waller NIR (Rest) DNP DT Jonathan Hankins Back DNP WR Hunter Renfrow Ankle LP LB K.J. Wright Shoulder LP DB Tyree Gillespie Hamstring LP RB Josh Jacobs Knee FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

After placing Darius Philon on injured reserve, the Raiders appear to be shorthanded upfront. Monitor the status of Jonathan Hankins as the week progresses.

Las Vegas could also be shorthanded at linebacker with both Nick Kwiatkoski and K.J. Wright banged up.

