First injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 10

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
In this article:
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had several non-participants to start the practice week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

RT Mike Remmers

Knee

DNP

RT Lucas Niang

Ribs

DNP

DE Chris Jones

NIR / Back

DNP

LB Dorian O’Daniel

NIR / Shoulder

DNP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Ankle / Wrist

DNP

DT Derrick Nnadi

Rib

FP

DT Khalen Saunders

Knee

FP

OT Orlando Brown

Toe

FP

FB Michael Burton

Pectoral

FP

DE Frank Clark

Ab/Foot

FP

LG Joe Thuney

Hand

FP

TE Travis Kelce

Neck

FP

WR Tyreek Hill

Ankle

FP

CB Chris Lammons

Quad

FP

S Armani Watts

Thigh

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave pre-practice injury updates on several players listed as non-participants. Jones and O’Daniel received what he described as personal days.

  • Sneed is the player to watch here. The team protected CB Dicaprio Bootle on the practice squad this week. That move at least means there is a chance that Sneed isn’t available to play on Sunday. Reid did sound optimistic they’d get him back at practice soon.

  • At first glance, the Chiefs look pretty banged up. They had 10 players who are listed on the injury report who were full participants in practice on Wednesday. This was a light 10-10-10 practice, likely because of how many players were dealing with ticky tacky injuries. Remember, if you receive treatment for an injury, the team is required to list you on the injury report.

Raiders

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

CB Keisean Nixon

Ankle

DNP

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Ankle

DNP

TE Darren Waller

NIR (Rest)

DNP

DT Jonathan Hankins

Back

DNP

WR Hunter Renfrow

Ankle

LP

LB K.J. Wright

Shoulder

LP

DB Tyree Gillespie

Hamstring

LP

RB Josh Jacobs

Knee

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • After placing Darius Philon on injured reserve, the Raiders appear to be shorthanded upfront. Monitor the status of Jonathan Hankins as the week progresses.

  • Las Vegas could also be shorthanded at linebacker with both Nick Kwiatkoski and K.J. Wright banged up.

