First injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 3
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Everyone participated in some capacity for Kansas City, while Los Angeles was cautious, holding several players out of practice to start the week.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
DE Chris Jones
Wrist
LP
LB Anthony Hitchens
Abdomen
LP
DT Derrick Nnadi
Hip
LP
TE Blake Bell
Ankle
FP
G Trey Smith
Wrist
FP
CB L'Jarius Sneed
Quad
FP
C Austin Blythe
Abdomen
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Andy Reid said earlier that all of these players would attempt practice in some capacity. That was the case on Wednesday, with only three players listed as limited participants in practice.
Reid mentioned that RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire was dealing with an illness earlier today. He's not listed on the injury report, so it sounds like he must be feeling better.
Chargers
AP Photo/Kyusung Gong
Player
Injury
Participation*
DT Justin Jones
Calf
DNP
CB Chris Harris Jr.
Shoulder
DNP
S Derwin James
Toe
DNP
OLB Joey Bosa
Foot/Ankle
DNP
LB Kenneth Murray
Ankle
FP
OG Matt Feiler
Ankle
FP
RB Austin Ekeler
Ankle
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
The Chargers seemed to take the cautious approach with many of their injured players on Wednesday. Even a few players who aren't injured (Joey Bosa, Derwin James) got the day off of practice as a precaution.
Keep an eye out for Harris Jr.'s status this week. It sounds like he could be a long shot to play in Week 3.
