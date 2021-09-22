First injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 3

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Everyone participated in some capacity for Kansas City, while Los Angeles was cautious, holding several players out of practice to start the week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* DE Chris Jones Wrist LP LB Anthony Hitchens Abdomen LP DT Derrick Nnadi Hip LP TE Blake Bell Ankle FP G Trey Smith Wrist FP CB L'Jarius Sneed Quad FP C Austin Blythe Abdomen FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Andy Reid said earlier that all of these players would attempt practice in some capacity. That was the case on Wednesday, with only three players listed as limited participants in practice.

Reid mentioned that RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire was dealing with an illness earlier today. He's not listed on the injury report, so it sounds like he must be feeling better.

Chargers

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Player Injury Participation* DT Justin Jones Calf DNP CB Chris Harris Jr. Shoulder DNP S Derwin James Toe DNP OLB Joey Bosa Foot/Ankle DNP LB Kenneth Murray Ankle FP OG Matt Feiler Ankle FP RB Austin Ekeler Ankle FP

The Chargers seemed to take the cautious approach with many of their injured players on Wednesday. Even a few players who aren't injured (Joey Bosa, Derwin James) got the day off of practice as a precaution.

Keep an eye out for Harris Jr.'s status this week. It sounds like he could be a long shot to play in Week 3.

