First injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 3

Charles Goldman
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Everyone participated in some capacity for Kansas City, while Los Angeles was cautious, holding several players out of practice to start the week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player

Injury

Participation*

DE Chris Jones

Wrist

LP

LB Anthony Hitchens

Abdomen

LP

DT Derrick Nnadi

Hip

LP

TE Blake Bell

Ankle

FP

G Trey Smith

Wrist

FP

CB L'Jarius Sneed

Quad

FP

C Austin Blythe

Abdomen

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Andy Reid said earlier that all of these players would attempt practice in some capacity. That was the case on Wednesday, with only three players listed as limited participants in practice.

  • Reid mentioned that RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire was dealing with an illness earlier today. He's not listed on the injury report, so it sounds like he must be feeling better.

Chargers

Player

Injury

Participation*

DT Justin Jones

Calf

DNP

CB Chris Harris Jr.

Shoulder

DNP

S Derwin James

Toe

DNP

OLB Joey Bosa

Foot/Ankle

DNP

LB Kenneth Murray

Ankle

FP

OG Matt Feiler

Ankle

FP

RB Austin Ekeler

Ankle

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • The Chargers seemed to take the cautious approach with many of their injured players on Wednesday. Even a few players who aren't injured (Joey Bosa, Derwin James) got the day off of practice as a precaution.

  • Keep an eye out for Harris Jr.'s status this week. It sounds like he could be a long shot to play in Week 3.

