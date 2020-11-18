First injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 11
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. There were several players who didn’t participate or were limited for both teams.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
CB BoPete Keyes
Illness
DNP
DE Taco Charlton
Ankle
DNP
CB Rashad Fenton
Ankle
LP
OL Mike Remmers
Rib
LP
DT Chris Jones
Groin
FP
DT Derrick Nnadi
Ankle
FP
C Austin Reiter
Knee
FP
DT Khalen Saunders
Elbow
FP
CB Antonio Hamilton
Hamstring
FP
WR Sammy Watkins
Hamstring
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related Andy Reid provided his typical Wednesday injury update ahead of practice on Sunday. He explained that Keyes, Schwartz and Charlton wouldn't participate in practice and that held true. Schwartz didn't even appear on the injury report which would suggest he's not yet been removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Both Mike Remmers and Rashad Fenton suffered injuries in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers. The Chiefs appear to be exercising caution early in the week but expect both to return to practice in a full capacity by Friday if all goes according to plan. The good news is that WR Sammy Watkins was a full participant in practice, which means he'll likely make his return in Week 11 unless there is a setback that occurs.
Raiders
Player
Injury
Participation*
DB Eric Harris
Oblique
LP
DT Maurice Hurst
Ankle
LP
FB Alec Ingold
Ribs
LP
OT Kolton Miller
Ankle
LP
LB Nick Morrow
Knee
FP
DE Carl Nassib
Ankle/Knee
FP
CB Keisean Nixon
Groin
LP
RB Jalen Richard
Chest
DNP
TE Darren Waller
Back
FP
OT Sam Young
Knee/Back
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related In addition to the six players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list today, the Raiders are dealing with a ton of injuries. The most concerning have to be the injuries to Hurst, Harris, Miller and Young. The Raiders are already without starting OT Trent Brown as he's on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They also don't seem to have many healthy interior defensive linemen available to practice in full capacity.