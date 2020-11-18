First injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 11

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. There were several players who didn’t participate or were limited for both teams.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Player Injury Participation* CB BoPete Keyes Illness DNP DE Taco Charlton Ankle DNP CB Rashad Fenton Ankle LP OL Mike Remmers Rib LP DT Chris Jones Groin FP DT Derrick Nnadi Ankle FP C Austin Reiter Knee FP DT Khalen Saunders Elbow FP CB Antonio Hamilton Hamstring FP WR Sammy Watkins Hamstring FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related Andy Reid provided his typical Wednesday injury update ahead of practice on Sunday. He explained that Keyes, Schwartz and Charlton wouldn't participate in practice and that held true. Schwartz didn't even appear on the injury report which would suggest he's not yet been removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Both Mike Remmers and Rashad Fenton suffered injuries in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers. The Chiefs appear to be exercising caution early in the week but expect both to return to practice in a full capacity by Friday if all goes according to plan. The good news is that WR Sammy Watkins was a full participant in practice, which means he'll likely make his return in Week 11 unless there is a setback that occurs.

Raiders

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* DB Eric Harris Oblique LP DT Maurice Hurst Ankle LP FB Alec Ingold Ribs LP OT Kolton Miller Ankle LP LB Nick Morrow Knee FP DE Carl Nassib Ankle/Knee FP CB Keisean Nixon Groin LP RB Jalen Richard Chest DNP TE Darren Waller Back FP OT Sam Young Knee/Back LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related In addition to the six players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list today, the Raiders are dealing with a ton of injuries. The most concerning have to be the injuries to Hurst, Harris, Miller and Young. The Raiders are already without starting OT Trent Brown as he's on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They also don't seem to have many healthy interior defensive linemen available to practice in full capacity.