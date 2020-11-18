First injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 11

Charles Goldman
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. There were several players who didn’t participate or were limited for both teams.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Player

Injury

Participation*

CB BoPete Keyes

Illness

DNP

DE Taco Charlton

Ankle

DNP

CB Rashad Fenton

Ankle

LP

OL Mike Remmers

Rib

LP

DT Chris Jones

Groin

FP

DT Derrick Nnadi

Ankle

FP

C Austin Reiter

Knee

FP

DT Khalen Saunders

Elbow

FP

CB Antonio Hamilton

Hamstring

FP

WR Sammy Watkins

Hamstring

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related Andy Reid provided his typical Wednesday injury update ahead of practice on Sunday. He explained that Keyes, Schwartz and Charlton wouldn't participate in practice and that held true. Schwartz didn't even appear on the injury report which would suggest he's not yet been removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Both Mike Remmers and Rashad Fenton suffered injuries in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers. The Chiefs appear to be exercising caution early in the week but expect both to return to practice in a full capacity by Friday if all goes according to plan. The good news is that WR Sammy Watkins was a full participant in practice, which means he'll likely make his return in Week 11 unless there is a setback that occurs.

Raiders

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

DB Eric Harris

Oblique

LP

DT Maurice Hurst

Ankle

LP

FB Alec Ingold

Ribs

LP

OT Kolton Miller

Ankle

LP

LB Nick Morrow

Knee

FP

DE Carl Nassib

Ankle/Knee

FP

CB Keisean Nixon

Groin

LP

RB Jalen Richard

Chest

DNP

TE Darren Waller

Back

FP

OT Sam Young

Knee/Back

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related In addition to the six players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list today, the Raiders are dealing with a ton of injuries. The most concerning have to be the injuries to Hurst, Harris, Miller and Young. The Raiders are already without starting OT Trent Brown as he's on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They also don't seem to have many healthy interior defensive linemen available to practice in full capacity.

