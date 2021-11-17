First injury report for Chiefs vs. Cowboys, Week 11
The Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams are looking fairly healthy to start the practice week.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Player
Injury
Participation*
RT Lucas Niang
Ribs
DNP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Knee
LP
OT Orlando Brown
Toe
FP
FB Michael Burton
Pectoral
FP
LG Joe Thuney
Hand
FP
TE Travis Kelce
Neck
FP
WR Tyreek Hill
Groin
FP
LB Dorian O’Daniel
Shoulder
FP
CB Mike Hughes
Elbow
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Lucas Niang was the lone non-participant in practice on Wednesday, as Andy Reid said he would be. He continues to deal with a rib injury suffered in Week 9.
L’Jarius Sneed was limited to start the week with what the team is calling a knee injury. He played a healthy dose of snaps in Week 10, and he was limited to start the week last week as well. Expect his status to improve throughout the week.
Every other player was listed as a full participant. Remember, if players receive treatment for an injury, the team is required to list them on the injury report.
Reminder: The Chiefs don’t need to share practice participation for players who don’t count against the 53-man roster. That’s why you won’t find Clyde Edwards-Helaire or Kyle Long on the injury report.
Cowboys
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
LT Tyron Smith
Anke
LP
WR Amari Cooper
Hamstring
FP
RB Ezekiel Elliott
Knee
FP
QB Will Grier
Knee
FP
WR CeeDee Lamb
Triceps
FP
WR Cedrick Wilson
Shoulder
FP
CB Nashon Wright
Hamstring
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
The Cowboys have quite a few big-time players listed on the injury report, but the only player who wasn’t a full participant was Tyron Smith. He hasn’t played since Week 8 as he has dealt with bone spurs in his ankle. “The goal would be for Tyron to get a full week’s work,” Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said on Wednesday.
