First injury report for Chiefs vs. Cowboys, Week 11

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams are looking fairly healthy to start the practice week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Player

Injury

Participation*

RT Lucas Niang

Ribs

DNP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Knee

LP

OT Orlando Brown

Toe

FP

FB Michael Burton

Pectoral

FP

LG Joe Thuney

Hand

FP

TE Travis Kelce

Neck

FP

WR Tyreek Hill

Groin

FP

LB Dorian O’Daniel

Shoulder

FP

CB Mike Hughes

Elbow

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Lucas Niang was the lone non-participant in practice on Wednesday, as Andy Reid said he would be. He continues to deal with a rib injury suffered in Week 9.

  • L’Jarius Sneed was limited to start the week with what the team is calling a knee injury. He played a healthy dose of snaps in Week 10, and he was limited to start the week last week as well. Expect his status to improve throughout the week.

  • Every other player was listed as a full participant. Remember, if players receive treatment for an injury, the team is required to list them on the injury report.

  • Reminder: The Chiefs don’t need to share practice participation for players who don’t count against the 53-man roster. That’s why you won’t find Clyde Edwards-Helaire or Kyle Long on the injury report.

Cowboys

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

LT Tyron Smith

Anke

LP

WR Amari Cooper

Hamstring

FP

RB Ezekiel Elliott

Knee

FP

QB Will Grier

Knee

FP

WR CeeDee Lamb

Triceps

FP

WR Cedrick Wilson

Shoulder

FP

CB Nashon Wright

Hamstring

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • The Cowboys have quite a few big-time players listed on the injury report, but the only player who wasn’t a full participant was Tyron Smith. He hasn’t played since Week 8 as he has dealt with bone spurs in his ankle. “The goal would be for Tyron to get a full week’s work,” Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said on Wednesday.

