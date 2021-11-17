First injury report for Chiefs vs. Cowboys, Week 11

The Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams are looking fairly healthy to start the practice week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* RT Lucas Niang Ribs DNP CB L’Jarius Sneed Knee LP OT Orlando Brown Toe FP FB Michael Burton Pectoral FP LG Joe Thuney Hand FP TE Travis Kelce Neck FP WR Tyreek Hill Groin FP LB Dorian O’Daniel Shoulder FP CB Mike Hughes Elbow FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Lucas Niang was the lone non-participant in practice on Wednesday, as Andy Reid said he would be. He continues to deal with a rib injury suffered in Week 9.

L’Jarius Sneed was limited to start the week with what the team is calling a knee injury. He played a healthy dose of snaps in Week 10, and he was limited to start the week last week as well. Expect his status to improve throughout the week.

Every other player was listed as a full participant. Remember, if players receive treatment for an injury, the team is required to list them on the injury report.

Reminder: The Chiefs don’t need to share practice participation for players who don’t count against the 53-man roster. That’s why you won’t find Clyde Edwards-Helaire or Kyle Long on the injury report.

Cowboys

Player Injury Participation* LT Tyron Smith Anke LP WR Amari Cooper Hamstring FP RB Ezekiel Elliott Knee FP QB Will Grier Knee FP WR CeeDee Lamb Triceps FP WR Cedrick Wilson Shoulder FP CB Nashon Wright Hamstring FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

The Cowboys have quite a few big-time players listed on the injury report, but the only player who wasn’t a full participant was Tyron Smith. He hasn’t played since Week 8 as he has dealt with bone spurs in his ankle. “The goal would be for Tyron to get a full week’s work,” Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said on Wednesday.

