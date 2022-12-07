First injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 14

Charles Goldman
·2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Everyone practiced in some capacity for Kansas City, but several players were held out of practice in Denver.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Player

Injury

Participation*

LB Willie Gay

Groin

FP

CB Joshua Williams

Quad

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Calf

FP

OT Lucas Niang

Knee

FP

CB Jaylen Watson

Hand

FP

RG Trey Smith

Knee

FP

LG Joe Thuney

Ankle

FP

S Deon Bush

Elbow

LP

RB Isiah Pacheco

Shoulder/Quad

FP

QB Patrick Mahomes

Foot

FP

WR Kadarius Toney

Hamstring

LP

LB Nick Bolton

Groin

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his usual pre-practice injury update. You can read his comments here.

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has a bruise on his foot, but it’s not expected to limit him at all.

  • Keep in mind that Mecole Hardman is still on injured reserve and not eligible to practice yet.

  • Willie Gay, Nick Bolton, Joshua Williams and Isiah Pacheco are among the new names on the injury report. Bolton was limited, but the other three practiced in full. Remember, the NFL’s rule is that if you receive any sort of treatment for an ailment, you must be listed on the injury report.

Broncos

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Player

Injury

Participation*

S Kareem Jackson

NIR

LP

WR Jerry Jeudy

Ankle

LP

CB K’waun Williams

Wrist/Elbow/Knee

LP

DL Jonathan Harris

Knee

LP

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Wrist

LP

OLB Baron Browning

Elbow

LP

K Brandon McManus

Quad

DNP

OT Tom Compton

Illness

DNP

LG Dalton Risner

Back/Shoulder

DNP

FB Andrew Beck

Hamstring

DNP

LB Dakota Allen

Hamstring

DNP

WR Courtland Sutton

Hamstring

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories