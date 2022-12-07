First injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 14
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Everyone practiced in some capacity for Kansas City, but several players were held out of practice in Denver.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
LB Willie Gay
Groin
FP
CB Joshua Williams
Quad
FP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Calf
FP
OT Lucas Niang
Knee
FP
CB Jaylen Watson
Hand
FP
RG Trey Smith
Knee
FP
LG Joe Thuney
Ankle
FP
S Deon Bush
Elbow
LP
RB Isiah Pacheco
Shoulder/Quad
FP
QB Patrick Mahomes
Foot
FP
WR Kadarius Toney
Hamstring
LP
LB Nick Bolton
Groin
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his usual pre-practice injury update. You can read his comments here.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has a bruise on his foot, but it’s not expected to limit him at all.
Keep in mind that Mecole Hardman is still on injured reserve and not eligible to practice yet.
Willie Gay, Nick Bolton, Joshua Williams and Isiah Pacheco are among the new names on the injury report. Bolton was limited, but the other three practiced in full. Remember, the NFL’s rule is that if you receive any sort of treatment for an ailment, you must be listed on the injury report.
Broncos
Player
Injury
Participation*
S Kareem Jackson
NIR
LP
WR Jerry Jeudy
Ankle
LP
CB K’waun Williams
Wrist/Elbow/Knee
LP
DL Jonathan Harris
Knee
LP
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
Wrist
LP
OLB Baron Browning
Elbow
LP
K Brandon McManus
Quad
DNP
OT Tom Compton
Illness
DNP
LG Dalton Risner
Back/Shoulder
DNP
FB Andrew Beck
Hamstring
DNP
LB Dakota Allen
Hamstring
DNP
WR Courtland Sutton
Hamstring
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
It sounds like it’ll be a stretch for Courtland Sutton to play against the Chiefs this week.