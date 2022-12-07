First injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Everyone practiced in some capacity for Kansas City, but several players were held out of practice in Denver.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Player Injury Participation* LB Willie Gay Groin FP CB Joshua Williams Quad FP CB L’Jarius Sneed Calf FP OT Lucas Niang Knee FP CB Jaylen Watson Hand FP RG Trey Smith Knee FP LG Joe Thuney Ankle FP S Deon Bush Elbow LP RB Isiah Pacheco Shoulder/Quad FP QB Patrick Mahomes Foot FP WR Kadarius Toney Hamstring LP LB Nick Bolton Groin LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his usual pre-practice injury update. You can read his comments here.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has a bruise on his foot, but it’s not expected to limit him at all.

Keep in mind that Mecole Hardman is still on injured reserve and not eligible to practice yet.

Willie Gay, Nick Bolton, Joshua Williams and Isiah Pacheco are among the new names on the injury report. Bolton was limited, but the other three practiced in full. Remember, the NFL’s rule is that if you receive any sort of treatment for an ailment, you must be listed on the injury report.

Broncos

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Player Injury Participation* S Kareem Jackson NIR LP WR Jerry Jeudy Ankle LP CB K’waun Williams Wrist/Elbow/Knee LP DL Jonathan Harris Knee LP LS Jacob Bobenmoyer Wrist LP OLB Baron Browning Elbow LP K Brandon McManus Quad DNP OT Tom Compton Illness DNP LG Dalton Risner Back/Shoulder DNP FB Andrew Beck Hamstring DNP LB Dakota Allen Hamstring DNP WR Courtland Sutton Hamstring DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

It sounds like it’ll be a stretch for Courtland Sutton to play against the Chiefs this week.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire