First injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 5

Charles Goldman
·1 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders both released their first injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams had two players listed as non-participants in practice.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player

Injury

Participation*

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Quad

FP

TE Jody Fortson

Shoulder

FP

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Abdomen

FP

WR Skyy Moore

Ankle

FP

DE Mike Danna

Calf

FP

WR Mecole Hardman

Heel

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Ankle

FP

RG Trey Smith

Pec

LP

K Harrison Butker

Ankle

DNP

C Creed Humphrey

NIR

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke on Harrison Butker’s status here.

  • Creed Humphrey was absent from practice for personal reasons.

  • Reid mentioned after the Week 4 game that L’Jarius Sneed and Trey Smith suffered ankle and pec injuries respectively. Smith was limited with his injury, but it’s worth noting he finished the Week 4 game.

  • Some new names popped up on the injury report this week including Jody Fortson and Skyy Moore. Both were full participants in practice, suggesting the injuries are minor.

Raiders

Player

Injury

Participation*

WR Hunter Renfrow

Concussion

FP

OT Justin Herron

Knee

LP

LB Jayon Brown

Hamstring

LP

LB Denzel Perryman

Concussion

LP

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Knee

LP

CB Sam Webb

Hamstring

LP

TE Darren Waller

Shoulder

LP

S Roderic Teamer

Illness

DNP

TE Foster Moreau

Knee

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Hunter Renfrow was a full participant in practice after missing last week with a concussion. He’s tracking toward playing, but LB Denzel Perryman is a bit behind in the protocol compared to Renfrow.

