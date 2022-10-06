First injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 5
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders both released their first injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams had two players listed as non-participants in practice.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Quad
FP
TE Jody Fortson
Shoulder
FP
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Abdomen
FP
WR Skyy Moore
Ankle
FP
DE Mike Danna
Calf
FP
WR Mecole Hardman
Heel
FP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Ankle
FP
RG Trey Smith
Pec
LP
K Harrison Butker
Ankle
DNP
C Creed Humphrey
NIR
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke on Harrison Butker’s status here.
Creed Humphrey was absent from practice for personal reasons.
Reid mentioned after the Week 4 game that L’Jarius Sneed and Trey Smith suffered ankle and pec injuries respectively. Smith was limited with his injury, but it’s worth noting he finished the Week 4 game.
Some new names popped up on the injury report this week including Jody Fortson and Skyy Moore. Both were full participants in practice, suggesting the injuries are minor.
Raiders
Player
Injury
Participation*
WR Hunter Renfrow
Concussion
FP
OT Justin Herron
Knee
LP
LB Jayon Brown
Hamstring
LP
LB Denzel Perryman
Concussion
LP
CB Rock Ya-Sin
Knee
LP
CB Sam Webb
Hamstring
LP
TE Darren Waller
Shoulder
LP
S Roderic Teamer
Illness
DNP
TE Foster Moreau
Knee
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Hunter Renfrow was a full participant in practice after missing last week with a concussion. He’s tracking toward playing, but LB Denzel Perryman is a bit behind in the protocol compared to Renfrow.