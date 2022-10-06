First injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 5

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders both released their first injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams had two players listed as non-participants in practice.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Quad FP TE Jody Fortson Shoulder FP WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Abdomen FP WR Skyy Moore Ankle FP DE Mike Danna Calf FP WR Mecole Hardman Heel FP CB L’Jarius Sneed Ankle FP RG Trey Smith Pec LP K Harrison Butker Ankle DNP C Creed Humphrey NIR DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke on Harrison Butker’s status here.

Creed Humphrey was absent from practice for personal reasons.

Reid mentioned after the Week 4 game that L’Jarius Sneed and Trey Smith suffered ankle and pec injuries respectively. Smith was limited with his injury, but it’s worth noting he finished the Week 4 game.

Some new names popped up on the injury report this week including Jody Fortson and Skyy Moore. Both were full participants in practice, suggesting the injuries are minor.

Raiders

Player Injury Participation* WR Hunter Renfrow Concussion FP OT Justin Herron Knee LP LB Jayon Brown Hamstring LP LB Denzel Perryman Concussion LP CB Rock Ya-Sin Knee LP CB Sam Webb Hamstring LP TE Darren Waller Shoulder LP S Roderic Teamer Illness DNP TE Foster Moreau Knee DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Hunter Renfrow was a full participant in practice after missing last week with a concussion. He’s tracking toward playing, but LB Denzel Perryman is a bit behind in the protocol compared to Renfrow.

