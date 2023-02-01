First injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII bye week

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their first injury reports ahead of Super Bowl LVII. It’s the bye week and both teams did not practice on Wednesday, so the injury reports released by the teams are solely in estimation. That means the players listed would have had the respective practice status had the teams actually held a practice.

Check out the initial injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* QB Patrick Mahomes Ankle FP WR Justin Watson Illness FP RB Jerick McKinnon Ankles FP RB Isiah Pacheco Wrist FP LB Willie Gay Jr. Shoulder LP RG Trey Smith Ankle LP CB L’Jarius Sneed Concussion DNP WR Kadarius Toney Ankle/Hamstring DNP WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Knee DNP WR Mecole Hardman Pelvis DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

This is about as full as the injury report has been for the Chiefs all season long. They still have plenty of time to get players feeling better and back ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

If you’re looking for good news, both Travis Kelce (back), Jody Fortson (elbow) and Nick Bolton (ankle) are no longer on the injury report for Kansas City.

Reminder, the Chiefs do not have to report the practice status of RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire until he is activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve.

Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* OL Landon Dickerson Elbow/rest DNP OT Lane Johnson Groin/rest DNP C Cam Jurgens Hip/rest DNP CB Avonte Maddox Toe/rest DNP DE Robert Quinn Foot/rest DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

For more information on Philadelphia’s injury situation, be sure to visit our friends at Eagles Wire.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire