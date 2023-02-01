First injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII bye week

Charles Goldman
·1 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their first injury reports ahead of Super Bowl LVII. It’s the bye week and both teams did not practice on Wednesday, so the injury reports released by the teams are solely in estimation. That means the players listed would have had the respective practice status had the teams actually held a practice.

Check out the initial injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

QB Patrick Mahomes

Ankle

FP

WR Justin Watson

Illness

FP

RB Jerick McKinnon

Ankles

FP

RB Isiah Pacheco

Wrist

FP

LB Willie Gay Jr.

Shoulder

LP

RG Trey Smith

Ankle

LP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Concussion

DNP

WR Kadarius Toney

Ankle/Hamstring

DNP

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Knee

DNP

WR Mecole Hardman

Pelvis

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • This is about as full as the injury report has been for the Chiefs all season long. They still have plenty of time to get players feeling better and back ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

  • If you’re looking for good news, both Travis Kelce (back), Jody Fortson (elbow) and Nick Bolton (ankle) are no longer on the injury report for Kansas City.

  • Reminder, the Chiefs do not have to report the practice status of RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire until he is activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve.

Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

OL Landon Dickerson

Elbow/rest

DNP

OT Lane Johnson

Groin/rest

DNP

C Cam Jurgens

Hip/rest

DNP

CB Avonte Maddox

Toe/rest

DNP

DE Robert Quinn

Foot/rest

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories