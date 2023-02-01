First injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII bye week
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their first injury reports ahead of Super Bowl LVII. It’s the bye week and both teams did not practice on Wednesday, so the injury reports released by the teams are solely in estimation. That means the players listed would have had the respective practice status had the teams actually held a practice.
Check out the initial injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
QB Patrick Mahomes
Ankle
FP
WR Justin Watson
Illness
FP
RB Jerick McKinnon
Ankles
FP
RB Isiah Pacheco
Wrist
FP
LB Willie Gay Jr.
Shoulder
LP
RG Trey Smith
Ankle
LP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Concussion
DNP
WR Kadarius Toney
Ankle/Hamstring
DNP
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Knee
DNP
WR Mecole Hardman
Pelvis
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
This is about as full as the injury report has been for the Chiefs all season long. They still have plenty of time to get players feeling better and back ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
If you’re looking for good news, both Travis Kelce (back), Jody Fortson (elbow) and Nick Bolton (ankle) are no longer on the injury report for Kansas City.
Reminder, the Chiefs do not have to report the practice status of RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire until he is activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve.
Eagles
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
OL Landon Dickerson
Elbow/rest
DNP
OT Lane Johnson
Groin/rest
DNP
C Cam Jurgens
Hip/rest
DNP
CB Avonte Maddox
Toe/rest
DNP
DE Robert Quinn
Foot/rest
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
For more information on Philadelphia’s injury situation, be sure to visit our friends at Eagles Wire.