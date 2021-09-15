First injury report for Chiefs vs. Ravens, Week 2
The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. The Chiefs are looking quite healthy, while the Ravens remain banged up.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
C Austin Blythe
Abdomen
LP
Glute
LP
DE Frank Clark
Hamstring
FP
DE Mike Danna
Groin
FP
DT Derrick Nnadi
Hip
FP
WR Tyreek Hill
Toe
FP
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Ankle
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Three new players were added to the injury report for the Chiefs, but everyone participated in some capacity.
DT Khalen Saunders was the only new player added to not take part in a full practice. He was limited by a glute injury.
WR Tyreek Hill (toe) and DE Mike Danna (groin) were both full participants in practice on Wednesday despite being new additions to the injury report.
DB Tyrann Mathieu is not listed on the injury report at all. He should be all clear to play after his bout with COVID-19.
Ravens
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
LT Ronnie Stanley
Ankle
DNP
CB Chris Westry
Ankle
DNP
DE Derek Wolfe
Knee
DNP
WR Marquise Brown
Back/hip
DNP
LB Daelin Hayes
Knee
LP
CB Marlon Humphrey
Back
LP
CB Jimmy Smith
Ankle
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Stanley played against the Raiders on Monday night but struggled.
