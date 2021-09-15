First injury report for Chiefs vs. Ravens, Week 2

Charles Goldman
·1 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. The Chiefs are looking quite healthy, while the Ravens remain banged up.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

C Austin Blythe

Abdomen

LP

DT Khalen Saunders

Glute

LP

DE Frank Clark

Hamstring

FP

DE Mike Danna

Groin

FP

DT Derrick Nnadi

Hip

FP

WR Tyreek Hill

Toe

FP

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Ankle

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Three new players were added to the injury report for the Chiefs, but everyone participated in some capacity.

  • DT Khalen Saunders was the only new player added to not take part in a full practice. He was limited by a glute injury.

  • WR Tyreek Hill (toe) and DE Mike Danna (groin) were both full participants in practice on Wednesday despite being new additions to the injury report.

  • DB Tyrann Mathieu is not listed on the injury report at all. He should be all clear to play after his bout with COVID-19.

Ravens

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

LT Ronnie Stanley

Ankle

DNP

CB Chris Westry

Ankle

DNP

DE Derek Wolfe

Knee

DNP

WR Marquise Brown

Back/hip

DNP

LB Daelin Hayes

Knee

LP

CB Marlon Humphrey

Back

LP

CB Jimmy Smith

Ankle

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Stanley played against the Raiders on Monday night but struggled.

