First injury report for Chiefs vs. Ravens, Week 2

The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. The Chiefs are looking quite healthy, while the Ravens remain banged up.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* C Austin Blythe Abdomen LP DT Khalen Saunders Glute LP DE Frank Clark Hamstring FP DE Mike Danna Groin FP DT Derrick Nnadi Hip FP WR Tyreek Hill Toe FP RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Ankle FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Three new players were added to the injury report for the Chiefs, but everyone participated in some capacity.

DT Khalen Saunders was the only new player added to not take part in a full practice. He was limited by a glute injury.

WR Tyreek Hill (toe) and DE Mike Danna (groin) were both full participants in practice on Wednesday despite being new additions to the injury report.

DB Tyrann Mathieu is not listed on the injury report at all. He should be all clear to play after his bout with COVID-19.

Ravens

Player Injury Participation* LT Ronnie Stanley Ankle DNP CB Chris Westry Ankle DNP DE Derek Wolfe Knee DNP WR Marquise Brown Back/hip DNP LB Daelin Hayes Knee LP CB Marlon Humphrey Back LP CB Jimmy Smith Ankle LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Stanley played against the Raiders on Monday night but struggled.

