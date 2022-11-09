Breaking News:

First injury report for Chiefs vs. Jaguars, Week 10

Charles Goldman
·1 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had just a single player miss practice due to injury.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Player

Injury

Participation*

DT Derrick Nnadi

Achilles

FP

RB Jerick McKinnon

Shoulder/Knee

FP

S Deon Bush

Knee

FP

TE Travis Kelce

Neck

FP

L’Jarius Sneed

Knee

FP

TE Jody Fortson

Quad

FP

WR Mecole Hardman

Abdomen

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about the team’s injury situation ahead of practice on Wednesday. You can read about that here.

  • Reminder: Until Lucas Niang is on the 53-man roster, the team is not required to report his practice status.

Jaguars

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

TE Evan Engam

Back

LP

S Rayshawn Jenkins

Concussion

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • The Jaguars are quite healthy with their lone practice absence coming from starting strong safety Rayshawn Jenkins who is in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

