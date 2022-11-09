First injury report for Chiefs vs. Jaguars, Week 10

The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had just a single player miss practice due to injury.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Player Injury Participation* DT Derrick Nnadi Achilles FP RB Jerick McKinnon Shoulder/Knee FP S Deon Bush Knee FP TE Travis Kelce Neck FP L’Jarius Sneed Knee FP TE Jody Fortson Quad FP WR Mecole Hardman Abdomen DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about the team’s injury situation ahead of practice on Wednesday. You can read about that here.

Reminder: Until Lucas Niang is on the 53-man roster, the team is not required to report his practice status.

Jaguars

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* TE Evan Engam Back LP S Rayshawn Jenkins Concussion DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

The Jaguars are quite healthy with their lone practice absence coming from starting strong safety Rayshawn Jenkins who is in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire