First injury report for Chiefs vs. Jaguars, Week 10
The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had just a single player miss practice due to injury.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
DT Derrick Nnadi
Achilles
FP
RB Jerick McKinnon
Shoulder/Knee
FP
S Deon Bush
Knee
FP
TE Travis Kelce
Neck
FP
L’Jarius Sneed
Knee
FP
TE Jody Fortson
Quad
FP
WR Mecole Hardman
Abdomen
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about the team’s injury situation ahead of practice on Wednesday. You can read about that here.
Reminder: Until Lucas Niang is on the 53-man roster, the team is not required to report his practice status.
Jaguars
Player
Injury
Participation*
TE Evan Engam
Back
LP
S Rayshawn Jenkins
Concussion
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
The Jaguars are quite healthy with their lone practice absence coming from starting strong safety Rayshawn Jenkins who is in the NFL’s concussion protocol.