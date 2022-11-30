First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Week 13

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams are dealing with some players coming back from injuries.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Shoulder FP WR Justin Watson Knee FP DE Carlos Dunlap Foot FP S Bryan Cook Wrist FP S Juan Thornhill Calf FP CB L’Jarius Sneed Calf FP OT Lucas Niang Knee FP CB Jaylen Watson Hand FP RG Trey Smith Knee FP LG Joe Thuney Ankle FP S Deon Bush Elbow LP WR Kadarius Toney Hamstring DNP WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Illness DNP RB Jerick McKinnon Hamstring DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his usual pre-practice injury update. You can read his comments here. McKinnon, Smith-Schuster and Toney were all absent as expected.

Bush was limited with the elbow injury he suffered during the team’s Week 12 game against the Rams.

With a lot of ticky-tacky injuries popping up on the report today, it’s important to remember that players who receive any sort of treatment are required to be listed on the injury report.

Bengals

Player Injury Participation* WR Ja’Marr Chase Hip LP RB Joe Mixon Concussion LP DT DJ Reader Ankle LP DT Josh Tupou Calf FP OT La’el Collins NIR – Rest DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase told reporters that he expects to play in Week 13, but his practice prep will look a lot like last week (limited practices).

Bengals RB Joe Mixon was still in the NFL’s concussion protocol as of Wednesday. He is expected to clear the protocol and play on Sunday.

