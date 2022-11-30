First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Week 13

Charles Goldman
·1 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams are dealing with some players coming back from injuries.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Shoulder

FP

WR Justin Watson

Knee

FP

DE Carlos Dunlap

Foot

FP

S Bryan Cook

Wrist

FP

S Juan Thornhill

Calf

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Calf

FP

OT Lucas Niang

Knee

FP

CB Jaylen Watson

Hand

FP

RG Trey Smith

Knee

FP

LG Joe Thuney

Ankle

FP

S Deon Bush

Elbow

LP

WR Kadarius Toney

Hamstring

DNP

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Illness

DNP

RB Jerick McKinnon

Hamstring

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his usual pre-practice injury update. You can read his comments here. McKinnon, Smith-Schuster and Toney were all absent as expected.

  • Bush was limited with the elbow injury he suffered during the team’s Week 12 game against the Rams.

  • With a lot of ticky-tacky injuries popping up on the report today, it’s important to remember that players who receive any sort of treatment are required to be listed on the injury report.

Bengals

Albert Cesare/The Enquirer

Player

Injury

Participation*

WR Ja’Marr Chase

Hip

LP

RB Joe Mixon

Concussion

LP

DT DJ Reader

Ankle

LP

DT Josh Tupou

Calf

FP

OT La’el Collins

NIR – Rest

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase told reporters that he expects to play in Week 13, but his practice prep will look a lot like last week (limited practices).

  • Bengals RB Joe Mixon was still in the NFL’s concussion protocol as of Wednesday. He is expected to clear the protocol and play on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

