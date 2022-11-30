First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Week 13
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams are dealing with some players coming back from injuries.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Shoulder
FP
WR Justin Watson
Knee
FP
DE Carlos Dunlap
Foot
FP
S Bryan Cook
Wrist
FP
S Juan Thornhill
Calf
FP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Calf
FP
OT Lucas Niang
Knee
FP
CB Jaylen Watson
Hand
FP
RG Trey Smith
Knee
FP
LG Joe Thuney
Ankle
FP
S Deon Bush
Elbow
LP
WR Kadarius Toney
Hamstring
DNP
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Illness
DNP
RB Jerick McKinnon
Hamstring
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his usual pre-practice injury update. You can read his comments here. McKinnon, Smith-Schuster and Toney were all absent as expected.
Bush was limited with the elbow injury he suffered during the team’s Week 12 game against the Rams.
With a lot of ticky-tacky injuries popping up on the report today, it’s important to remember that players who receive any sort of treatment are required to be listed on the injury report.
Bengals
Player
Injury
Participation*
WR Ja’Marr Chase
Hip
LP
RB Joe Mixon
Concussion
LP
DT DJ Reader
Ankle
LP
DT Josh Tupou
Calf
FP
OT La’el Collins
NIR – Rest
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase told reporters that he expects to play in Week 13, but his practice prep will look a lot like last week (limited practices).
Bengals RB Joe Mixon was still in the NFL’s concussion protocol as of Wednesday. He is expected to clear the protocol and play on Sunday.