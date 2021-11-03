First injury report for Chiefs vs. Packers, Week 9

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
In this article:
The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had a few non-participants in practice to kick off the week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

RT Mike Remmers

Knee

DNP

TE Daniel Brown

NIR (Travel)

DNP

DE Chris Jones

Groin / Wrist

LP

DT Khalen Saunders

Knee

FP

DT Derrick Nnadi

Hip

FP

LB Anthony Hitchens

Triceps

FP

FB Michael Burton

Pectoral

FP

LG Joe Thuney

Hand

FP

TE Travis Kelce

Neck

FP

DE/LB Melvin Ingram

Groin

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Wrist

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs starting MLB Anthony Hitchens returned to practice in full after missing the past two games with a triceps injury. It’ll be interesting to see if this impacts Nick Bolton’s role.

  • Chris Jones was limited in practice on Wednesday. He revealed that he has been playing through torn wrist ligaments and will likely not be 100% all season long. Expect them to give him some limited or non-participant days early in the practice week each week.

  • New Chiefs TE Daniel Brown was a non-participant in practice because he was still traveling to join the team after being traded to Kansas City on Tuesday.

  • New DE/LB Melvin Ingram has been dealing with a groin injury from when he was with the Steelers. He was a full participant in practice, though.

  • It’s concerning to see DT Derrick Nnadi’s hip injury pop back up. That injury limited him during the preseason and the start of the season. He was able to practice in full.

Packers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

DL Jack Heflin

Illness

DNP

DL Kingsley Keke

Concussion

DNP

DL Dean Lowry

Hamstring

DNP

OT Dennis Kelly

Back

LP

TE Josiah Deguara

Finger

FP

CB Kevin King

Shoulder/back

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Two starting 3-4 defensive ends in Dean Lowry and Kingsley Keke were non-participants in practice to start the week as was one of their backups. A short-handed defensive line could lead to a run-heavy game plan for Kansas City.

