First injury report for Chiefs vs. Packers, Week 9

The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had a few non-participants in practice to kick off the week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* RT Mike Remmers Knee DNP TE Daniel Brown NIR (Travel) DNP DE Chris Jones Groin / Wrist LP DT Khalen Saunders Knee FP DT Derrick Nnadi Hip FP LB Anthony Hitchens Triceps FP FB Michael Burton Pectoral FP LG Joe Thuney Hand FP TE Travis Kelce Neck FP DE/LB Melvin Ingram Groin FP CB L’Jarius Sneed Wrist FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs starting MLB Anthony Hitchens returned to practice in full after missing the past two games with a triceps injury. It’ll be interesting to see if this impacts Nick Bolton’s role.

Chris Jones was limited in practice on Wednesday. He revealed that he has been playing through torn wrist ligaments and will likely not be 100% all season long. Expect them to give him some limited or non-participant days early in the practice week each week.

New Chiefs TE Daniel Brown was a non-participant in practice because he was still traveling to join the team after being traded to Kansas City on Tuesday.

New DE/LB Melvin Ingram has been dealing with a groin injury from when he was with the Steelers. He was a full participant in practice, though.

It’s concerning to see DT Derrick Nnadi’s hip injury pop back up. That injury limited him during the preseason and the start of the season. He was able to practice in full.

Packers

Player Injury Participation* DL Jack Heflin Illness DNP DL Kingsley Keke Concussion DNP DL Dean Lowry Hamstring DNP OT Dennis Kelly Back LP TE Josiah Deguara Finger FP CB Kevin King Shoulder/back FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Two starting 3-4 defensive ends in Dean Lowry and Kingsley Keke were non-participants in practice to start the week as was one of their backups. A short-handed defensive line could lead to a run-heavy game plan for Kansas City.

