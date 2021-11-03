First injury report for Chiefs vs. Packers, Week 9
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had a few non-participants in practice to kick off the week.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
RT Mike Remmers
Knee
DNP
TE Daniel Brown
NIR (Travel)
DNP
DE Chris Jones
Groin / Wrist
LP
DT Khalen Saunders
Knee
FP
DT Derrick Nnadi
Hip
FP
Triceps
FP
FB Michael Burton
Pectoral
FP
LG Joe Thuney
Hand
FP
TE Travis Kelce
Neck
FP
DE/LB Melvin Ingram
Groin
FP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Wrist
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs starting MLB Anthony Hitchens returned to practice in full after missing the past two games with a triceps injury. It’ll be interesting to see if this impacts Nick Bolton’s role.
Chris Jones was limited in practice on Wednesday. He revealed that he has been playing through torn wrist ligaments and will likely not be 100% all season long. Expect them to give him some limited or non-participant days early in the practice week each week.
New Chiefs TE Daniel Brown was a non-participant in practice because he was still traveling to join the team after being traded to Kansas City on Tuesday.
New DE/LB Melvin Ingram has been dealing with a groin injury from when he was with the Steelers. He was a full participant in practice, though.
It’s concerning to see DT Derrick Nnadi’s hip injury pop back up. That injury limited him during the preseason and the start of the season. He was able to practice in full.
Packers
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
DL Jack Heflin
Illness
DNP
DL Kingsley Keke
Concussion
DNP
DL Dean Lowry
Hamstring
DNP
OT Dennis Kelly
Back
LP
TE Josiah Deguara
Finger
FP
CB Kevin King
Shoulder/back
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Two starting 3-4 defensive ends in Dean Lowry and Kingsley Keke were non-participants in practice to start the week as was one of their backups. A short-handed defensive line could lead to a run-heavy game plan for Kansas City.
1
1