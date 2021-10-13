First injury report for Chiefs vs. Washington, Week 6

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Goldman
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Football Team have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both the Chiefs and Washington had a half dozen or more players who were listed as non-participants in practice to start the week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

DE Chris Jones

Wrist

DNP

CB Charvarius Ward

Quad

DNP

WR Tyreek Hill

Quad

DNP

LG Joe Thuney

Hand

DNP

TE Blake Bell

Back

DNP

LB Anthony Hitchens

Knee

DNP

DT Jarran Reed

NIR (Personal)

DNP

CB Chris Lammons

Shin

FP

RT Lucas Niang

Hamstring

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Andy Reid provided his usual pre-practice injury updates, noting that several players would miss practice to start the week. He expressed some optimism that some would be healthy enough to practice as soon as later this week. If I had to guess, it’d be Tyreek Hill, Blake Bell and possibly Anthony Hitchens who return to practice.

  • Practice squad protections suggest that Charvarius Ward and Chris Jones could both be out for another week.

  • The injuries to Joe Thuney and Lucas Niang could be what prompted the Chiefs to bring up practice squad OT Prince Tega Wanogho.

Washington

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

OT Sam Cosmi

Ankle

DNP

OG Brandon Scherff

Knee

DNP

RB Antonio Gibson

Shin

DNP

LB Jared Norris

Stinger

DNP

WR Curtis Samuel

Groin

DNP

WR Cam Sims

Hamstring

DNP

DT Jonathan Allen

Knee

LP

WR Dyami Brown

Knee

LP

LB Cole Holcomb

Shoulder

LP

DT James Smith-Williams

Toe

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Cam Sims, Dyami Brown and Brandon Scherff all missed Washington’s Week 5 game against the Saints. It’d seem that Scherff is again at risk of not playing, along with standout rookie tackle Sam Cosmi. Also watch the status of speedy WR Curtis Samuel, who has been oft-injured this season.

1

1

Recommended Stories