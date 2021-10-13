First injury report for Chiefs vs. Washington, Week 6

The Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Football Team have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both the Chiefs and Washington had a half dozen or more players who were listed as non-participants in practice to start the week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* DE Chris Jones Wrist DNP CB Charvarius Ward Quad DNP WR Tyreek Hill Quad DNP LG Joe Thuney Hand DNP TE Blake Bell Back DNP LB Anthony Hitchens Knee DNP DT Jarran Reed NIR (Personal) DNP CB Chris Lammons Shin FP RT Lucas Niang Hamstring FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Andy Reid provided his usual pre-practice injury updates, noting that several players would miss practice to start the week. He expressed some optimism that some would be healthy enough to practice as soon as later this week. If I had to guess, it’d be Tyreek Hill, Blake Bell and possibly Anthony Hitchens who return to practice.

Practice squad protections suggest that Charvarius Ward and Chris Jones could both be out for another week.

The injuries to Joe Thuney and Lucas Niang could be what prompted the Chiefs to bring up practice squad OT Prince Tega Wanogho.

Washington

Player Injury Participation* OT Sam Cosmi Ankle DNP OG Brandon Scherff Knee DNP RB Antonio Gibson Shin DNP LB Jared Norris Stinger DNP WR Curtis Samuel Groin DNP WR Cam Sims Hamstring DNP DT Jonathan Allen Knee LP WR Dyami Brown Knee LP LB Cole Holcomb Shoulder LP DT James Smith-Williams Toe LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Cam Sims, Dyami Brown and Brandon Scherff all missed Washington’s Week 5 game against the Saints. It’d seem that Scherff is again at risk of not playing, along with standout rookie tackle Sam Cosmi. Also watch the status of speedy WR Curtis Samuel, who has been oft-injured this season.

