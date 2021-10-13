First injury report for Chiefs vs. Washington, Week 6
The Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Football Team have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both the Chiefs and Washington had a half dozen or more players who were listed as non-participants in practice to start the week.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
DE Chris Jones
Wrist
DNP
Quad
DNP
WR Tyreek Hill
Quad
DNP
LG Joe Thuney
Hand
DNP
TE Blake Bell
Back
DNP
Knee
DNP
DT Jarran Reed
NIR (Personal)
DNP
CB Chris Lammons
Shin
FP
RT Lucas Niang
Hamstring
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Andy Reid provided his usual pre-practice injury updates, noting that several players would miss practice to start the week. He expressed some optimism that some would be healthy enough to practice as soon as later this week. If I had to guess, it’d be Tyreek Hill, Blake Bell and possibly Anthony Hitchens who return to practice.
Practice squad protections suggest that Charvarius Ward and Chris Jones could both be out for another week.
The injuries to Joe Thuney and Lucas Niang could be what prompted the Chiefs to bring up practice squad OT Prince Tega Wanogho.
Washington
Player
Injury
Participation*
OT Sam Cosmi
Ankle
DNP
Knee
DNP
RB Antonio Gibson
Shin
DNP
LB Jared Norris
Stinger
DNP
WR Curtis Samuel
Groin
DNP
WR Cam Sims
Hamstring
DNP
DT Jonathan Allen
Knee
LP
WR Dyami Brown
Knee
LP
LB Cole Holcomb
Shoulder
LP
DT James Smith-Williams
Toe
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Cam Sims, Dyami Brown and Brandon Scherff all missed Washington’s Week 5 game against the Saints. It’d seem that Scherff is again at risk of not playing, along with standout rookie tackle Sam Cosmi. Also watch the status of speedy WR Curtis Samuel, who has been oft-injured this season.
