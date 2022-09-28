First injury report for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Week 4

Charles Goldman
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Each team had some players listed as limited and others as non-participants.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player

Injury

Participation*

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Shoulder

FP

RT Andrew Wylie

Hip

FP

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Abdomen

LP

K Harrison Butker

Ankle

LP

DE Mike Danna

Calf

DNP

WR Mecole Hardman

Heel

DNP

RB Ronald Jones

Illness

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Buccaneers

Player

Injury

Participation*

QB Tom Brady

Finger

FP

WR Russell Gage

Hamstring

LP

WR Chris Godwin

Hamstring

LP

DE Logan Hall

Groin

LP

WR Julio Jones

Knee

LP

OT Donovan Smith

Elbow

LP

WR Breshad Perriman

Knee/Hamstring

DNP

DE Akiem Hicks

Foot

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • WRs Chris Godwin and Julio Jones were both limited in Wednesday practice after missing the past two games.

  • Donovan Smith was limited at practice with an elbow injury. He didn’t play in Week 3.

  • Akiem Hicks remains out of practice with a foot injury, while WR Breshad Perriman is ailing from two injuries. Hicks didn’t play in Week 3, but Perriman did and was injured during the game.

