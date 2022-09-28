First injury report for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Week 4

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Each team had some players listed as limited and others as non-participants.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Shoulder FP RT Andrew Wylie Hip FP WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Abdomen LP K Harrison Butker Ankle LP DE Mike Danna Calf DNP WR Mecole Hardman Heel DNP RB Ronald Jones Illness DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Harrison Butker practiced for the first time since Week 1. It was only a limited practice, but he looked pretty good in the media look-in.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling was limited by an Abdominal injury on Wednesday. We’ll monitor his status closely this week.

Chris Jones was absent from practice with a non-injury designation. This is typically reserved for planned and excused absences. We’ll see if he returns on Thursday.

Andy Reid spoke about other injuries the team is dealing with here.

Buccaneers

Player Injury Participation* QB Tom Brady Finger FP WR Russell Gage Hamstring LP WR Chris Godwin Hamstring LP DE Logan Hall Groin LP WR Julio Jones Knee LP OT Donovan Smith Elbow LP WR Breshad Perriman Knee/Hamstring DNP DE Akiem Hicks Foot DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

WRs Chris Godwin and Julio Jones were both limited in Wednesday practice after missing the past two games.

Donovan Smith was limited at practice with an elbow injury. He didn’t play in Week 3.

Akiem Hicks remains out of practice with a foot injury, while WR Breshad Perriman is ailing from two injuries. Hicks didn’t play in Week 3, but Perriman did and was injured during the game.

