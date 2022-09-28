First injury report for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Week 4
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Each team had some players listed as limited and others as non-participants.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Player
Injury
Participation*
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Shoulder
FP
RT Andrew Wylie
Hip
FP
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Abdomen
LP
K Harrison Butker
Ankle
LP
DE Mike Danna
Calf
DNP
WR Mecole Hardman
Heel
DNP
RB Ronald Jones
Illness
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Harrison Butker practiced for the first time since Week 1. It was only a limited practice, but he looked pretty good in the media look-in.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling was limited by an Abdominal injury on Wednesday. We’ll monitor his status closely this week.
Chris Jones was absent from practice with a non-injury designation. This is typically reserved for planned and excused absences. We’ll see if he returns on Thursday.
Andy Reid spoke about other injuries the team is dealing with here.
Buccaneers
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
QB Tom Brady
Finger
FP
WR Russell Gage
Hamstring
LP
WR Chris Godwin
Hamstring
LP
DE Logan Hall
Groin
LP
WR Julio Jones
Knee
LP
OT Donovan Smith
Elbow
LP
WR Breshad Perriman
Knee/Hamstring
DNP
DE Akiem Hicks
Foot
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
WRs Chris Godwin and Julio Jones were both limited in Wednesday practice after missing the past two games.
Donovan Smith was limited at practice with an elbow injury. He didn’t play in Week 3.
Akiem Hicks remains out of practice with a foot injury, while WR Breshad Perriman is ailing from two injuries. Hicks didn’t play in Week 3, but Perriman did and was injured during the game.