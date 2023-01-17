First injury report for Chiefs vs. Jaguars, AFC divisional round

The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars released their first injury reports of the week on Tuesday ahead of their AFC divisional game on Saturday afternoon. Both teams had players listed as non-participants and limited in practice.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Player Injury Participation* CB L’Jarius Sneed Knee FP WR Skyy Moore Hand FP DE Frank Clark Groin LP WR Mecole Hardman Abdomen DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about the team’s injury situation ahead of practice on Tuesday. You can read about that here.

Remember, the team is not required to report the practice statuses of TE Jody Fortson or RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire until they’ve been activated to the 53-man roster.

Jaguars

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* WR Jamal Agnew Shoulder LP WR Kendric Pryor Shoulder LP OL Luke Fortner Back LP QB Trevor Lawrence Toe LP OL Brandon Scherff Abdomen DNP LS Ross Matiscik Back DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Lawrence, Agnew, Matiscik, Scherff and Pryor were all on the injury report for the wild-card round as well. They were all listed as questionable and Pryor was the only player to miss the game.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire