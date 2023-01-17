First injury report for Chiefs vs. Jaguars, AFC divisional round
The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars released their first injury reports of the week on Tuesday ahead of their AFC divisional game on Saturday afternoon. Both teams had players listed as non-participants and limited in practice.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Player
Injury
Participation*
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Knee
FP
WR Skyy Moore
Hand
FP
DE Frank Clark
Groin
LP
WR Mecole Hardman
Abdomen
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about the team’s injury situation ahead of practice on Tuesday. You can read about that here.
Remember, the team is not required to report the practice statuses of TE Jody Fortson or RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire until they’ve been activated to the 53-man roster.
Jaguars
Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
WR Jamal Agnew
Shoulder
LP
WR Kendric Pryor
Shoulder
LP
OL Luke Fortner
Back
LP
QB Trevor Lawrence
Toe
LP
OL Brandon Scherff
Abdomen
DNP
LS Ross Matiscik
Back
DNP
Lawrence, Agnew, Matiscik, Scherff and Pryor were all on the injury report for the wild-card round as well. They were all listed as questionable and Pryor was the only player to miss the game.