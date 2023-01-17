First injury report for Chiefs vs. Jaguars, AFC divisional round

Charles Goldman
·1 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars released their first injury reports of the week on Tuesday ahead of their AFC divisional game on Saturday afternoon. Both teams had players listed as non-participants and limited in practice.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Player

Injury

Participation*

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Knee

FP

WR Skyy Moore

Hand

FP

DE Frank Clark

Groin

LP

WR Mecole Hardman

Abdomen

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about the team’s injury situation ahead of practice on Tuesday. You can read about that here.

  • Remember, the team is not required to report the practice statuses of TE Jody Fortson or RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire until they’ve been activated to the 53-man roster.

Jaguars

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

WR Jamal Agnew

Shoulder

LP

WR Kendric Pryor

Shoulder

LP

OL Luke Fortner

Back

LP

QB Trevor Lawrence

Toe

LP

OL Brandon Scherff

Abdomen

DNP

LS Ross Matiscik

Back

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Lawrence, Agnew, Matiscik, Scherff and Pryor were all on the injury report for the wild-card round as well. They were all listed as questionable and Pryor was the only player to miss the game.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

