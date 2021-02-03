First injury report Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Super Bowl LV

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their first injury reports of the week ahead of Super Bowl LV. Both teams are looking quite healthy heading into the final week of practice before the game.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Player Injury Participation* LT Eric Fisher Achilles DNP LB Willie Gay Jr. Ankle DNP RB Le'Veon Bell Knee LP WR Sammy Watkins Calf LP RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Ankle/Hip FP CB L'Jarius Sneed Concussion FP CB Rashad Fenton Foot FP OL Andrew Wylie Ankle FP OL Mike Remmers Groin FP QB Patrick Mahomes Toe FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related It was reported ahead of practice that practically everyone would work for the Chiefs on Wednesday and that was exactly what happened. The only players who didn't work were Eric Fisher and Willie Gay Jr., who both recently suffered season-ending injuries. Players like Sammy Watkins and Le'Veon Bell, who were downgraded to non-participants last Friday, returned to practice in a limited capacity. That's good news as it relates to their potential availability come Sunday, but monitor both as the practice week progresses.

Buccaneers

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Player Injury Participation* OLB Jason Pierre-Paul Knee DNP WR Antonio Brown Knee LP ILB Lavonte David Hamstring LP S Jordan Whitehead Shoulder/Knee LP S Antoine Winfield Ankle LP WR Mike Evans Knee FP WR Chris Godwin Hip/Quad FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related The lone non-participant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was OLB Jason Pierre-Paul. The veteran pass-rusher remains sidelined by a knee injury and without a practice today, his status for the game is in doubt. Pierre-Paul had some incendiary comments about Chiefs OT Mike Remmers earlier this week. Others who didn't practice in full for the Bucs include Antonio Brown, Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield. Each of those players was limited in practice and should be expected to play in Super Bowl LV, but it's worth monitoring their status for any setbacks as the week progresses.