First injury report Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Super Bowl LV

Charles Goldman
Updated ·2 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their first injury reports of the week ahead of Super Bowl LV. Both teams are looking quite healthy heading into the final week of practice before the game.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Player

Injury

Participation*

LT Eric Fisher

Achilles

DNP

LB Willie Gay Jr.

Ankle

DNP

RB Le'Veon Bell

Knee

LP

WR Sammy Watkins

Calf

LP

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Ankle/Hip

FP

CB L'Jarius Sneed

Concussion

FP

CB Rashad Fenton

Foot

FP

OL Andrew Wylie

Ankle

FP

OL Mike Remmers

Groin

FP

QB Patrick Mahomes

Toe

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related It was reported ahead of practice that practically everyone would work for the Chiefs on Wednesday and that was exactly what happened. The only players who didn't work were Eric Fisher and Willie Gay Jr., who both recently suffered season-ending injuries. Players like Sammy Watkins and Le'Veon Bell, who were downgraded to non-participants last Friday, returned to practice in a limited capacity. That's good news as it relates to their potential availability come Sunday, but monitor both as the practice week progresses.

Buccaneers

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Player

Injury

Participation*

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

Knee

DNP

WR Antonio Brown

Knee

LP

ILB Lavonte David

Hamstring

LP

S Jordan Whitehead

Shoulder/Knee

LP

S Antoine Winfield

Ankle

LP

WR Mike Evans

Knee

FP

WR Chris Godwin

Hip/Quad

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related The lone non-participant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was OLB Jason Pierre-Paul. The veteran pass-rusher remains sidelined by a knee injury and without a practice today, his status for the game is in doubt. Pierre-Paul had some incendiary comments about Chiefs OT Mike Remmers earlier this week. Others who didn't practice in full for the Bucs include Antonio Brown, Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield. Each of those players was limited in practice and should be expected to play in Super Bowl LV, but it's worth monitoring their status for any setbacks as the week progresses.

Originally published
OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Kansas City		-167-3.5O 56.5
Tampa Bay		+140+3.5U 56.5
Game Info

