First injury report Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Super Bowl LV
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their first injury reports of the week ahead of Super Bowl LV. Both teams are looking quite healthy heading into the final week of practice before the game.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann
Player
Injury
Participation*
LT Eric Fisher
Achilles
DNP
LB Willie Gay Jr.
Ankle
DNP
RB Le'Veon Bell
Knee
LP
WR Sammy Watkins
Calf
LP
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Ankle/Hip
FP
CB L'Jarius Sneed
Concussion
FP
CB Rashad Fenton
Foot
FP
OL Andrew Wylie
Ankle
FP
OL Mike Remmers
Groin
FP
QB Patrick Mahomes
Toe
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related It was reported ahead of practice that practically everyone would work for the Chiefs on Wednesday and that was exactly what happened. The only players who didn't work were Eric Fisher and Willie Gay Jr., who both recently suffered season-ending injuries. Players like Sammy Watkins and Le'Veon Bell, who were downgraded to non-participants last Friday, returned to practice in a limited capacity. That's good news as it relates to their potential availability come Sunday, but monitor both as the practice week progresses.
Buccaneers
AP Photo/Jason Behnken
Player
Injury
Participation*
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul
Knee
DNP
WR Antonio Brown
Knee
LP
ILB Lavonte David
Hamstring
LP
S Jordan Whitehead
Shoulder/Knee
LP
S Antoine Winfield
Ankle
LP
WR Mike Evans
Knee
FP
WR Chris Godwin
Hip/Quad
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related The lone non-participant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was OLB Jason Pierre-Paul. The veteran pass-rusher remains sidelined by a knee injury and without a practice today, his status for the game is in doubt. Pierre-Paul had some incendiary comments about Chiefs OT Mike Remmers earlier this week. Others who didn't practice in full for the Bucs include Antonio Brown, Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield. Each of those players was limited in practice and should be expected to play in Super Bowl LV, but it's worth monitoring their status for any setbacks as the week progresses.