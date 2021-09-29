First injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Week 4

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
In this article:
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had one player who didn’t participate in practice to start the week, but quite a few players on the injury report otherwise.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Orlin Wagner

Player

Injury

Participation*

CB Rashad Fenton

Concussion

DNP

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

Groin

LP

DE Chris Jones

Wrist

LP

DE Frank Clark

Hamstring

LP

CB Charvarius Ward

Quad

LP

DT Derrick Nnadi

Hip

FP

WR Mecole Hardman

Hip

FP

WR Tyreek Hill

Rib

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Quad

FP

WR Demarcus Robinson

Knee

FP

DB Chris Lammons

Bicep

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Rashad Fenton was the lone non-participant for Kansas City in practice on Wednesday. He’s currently in the NFL’s concussion protocol and will need to work through it if he’s to play in Week 4.

  • The Chiefs have a lot of new injuries listed on the report, including a groin injury that limited LT Orlando Brown Jr., which is concerning. The tackle depth in Kansas City is no better than last season, so if he can’t play get ready for a healthy dose of Mike Remmers.

  • Mecole Hardman, Tyreek Hill and Demarcus Robinson are all new additions to the injury report, but the good news is they all participated in full on Wednesday. Those injuries might be another reason why the Chiefs went out and got a player like Josh Gordon.

  • The Chiefs are also dealing with a ton of ticky-tacky injuries at cornerback. L’Jarius Sneed and Chris Lammons both practiced in full, but were listed on the report. Charvarius Ward remains limited after missing Week 3 with a quad injury.

Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

OT Jordan Mailata

Knee

DNP

OL Landon Dickerson

Hip

LP

S Marcus Epps

Soulder

LP

OT Lane Johnson

Ankle

LP

C Jason Kelce

Foot/Rest

LP

S Rodney McLeod

Knee

FP

LB Davion Taylor

Calf

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

1

1

