First injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Week 4
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had one player who didn’t participate in practice to start the week, but quite a few players on the injury report otherwise.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
Concussion
DNP
LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Groin
LP
DE Chris Jones
Wrist
LP
DE Frank Clark
Hamstring
LP
Quad
LP
DT Derrick Nnadi
Hip
FP
Hip
FP
WR Tyreek Hill
Rib
FP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Quad
FP
WR Demarcus Robinson
Knee
FP
Bicep
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Rashad Fenton was the lone non-participant for Kansas City in practice on Wednesday. He’s currently in the NFL’s concussion protocol and will need to work through it if he’s to play in Week 4.
The Chiefs have a lot of new injuries listed on the report, including a groin injury that limited LT Orlando Brown Jr., which is concerning. The tackle depth in Kansas City is no better than last season, so if he can’t play get ready for a healthy dose of Mike Remmers.
Mecole Hardman, Tyreek Hill and Demarcus Robinson are all new additions to the injury report, but the good news is they all participated in full on Wednesday. Those injuries might be another reason why the Chiefs went out and got a player like Josh Gordon.
The Chiefs are also dealing with a ton of ticky-tacky injuries at cornerback. L’Jarius Sneed and Chris Lammons both practiced in full, but were listed on the report. Charvarius Ward remains limited after missing Week 3 with a quad injury.
Eagles
Player
Injury
Participation*
OT Jordan Mailata
Knee
DNP
OL Landon Dickerson
Hip
LP
S Marcus Epps
Soulder
LP
OT Lane Johnson
Ankle
LP
C Jason Kelce
Foot/Rest
LP
S Rodney McLeod
Knee
FP
LB Davion Taylor
Calf
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Standout left tackle Jordan Mailata was the lone player not to participate in practice for the Eagles. They have several other players banged up on the offensive line, but they each managed limited practices. They also recently placed Isaac Seumalo on injured reserve.
This is the first full practice of the season for Rodney McLeod. A good sign with K’Von Wallace heading to injured reserve.
