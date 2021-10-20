First injury report for Chiefs vs. Titans, Week 7

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Kansas City, perhaps surprisingly, is dealing with more injuries than Tennessee to start the week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* TE Jody Fortson Achilles DNP FB Michael Burton Pectoral DNP WR Tyreek Hill Quad DNP LG Joe Thuney Hand DNP LB Anthony Hitchens Triceps DNP TE Travis Kelce Neck LP DE Chris Jones Wrist LP S Tyrann Mathieu Thumb/Toe LP CB Charvarius Ward Quad LP RG Trey Smith Ankle LP DT Jarran Reed Back LP TE Blake Bell Back FP LT Orlando Brown Groin FP CB Chris Lammons Shin FP DT Khalen Saunders Ankle FP CB L’Jarius Sneed Wrist FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs starting LB Anthony Hitchens might be dealing with something a little more significant than a triceps contusion. NFL Network is reporting that he has a nerve injury to his right elbow.

Jody Fortson had successful surgery to repair his torn Achilles. Expect a move to injured reserve later this week.

Despite not practicing on Wednesday, expect Tyreek Hill and Joe Thuney to play on Sunday. Their missing practice is simply precautionary, as was the case last week.

Charvarius Ward, Chris Jones and Blake Bell all returned to practice on Wednesday. Ward and Jones were still limited, while Bell was a full participant.

The Chiefs have a ton of ticky-tacky injuries piling up with starters like Travis Kelce, Tyrann Mathieu and Trey Smith all dinged up by injuries. It was clear that both Kelce and Mathieu were playing through some injuries in Week 6, now we know the extent.

Titans

Player Injury Participation* LT Taylor Lewan Concussion DNP WR A.J. Brown Illness DNP K Randy Bullock Shoulder DNP CB Chris Jackson Ankle DNP WR Julio Jones Hamstring DNP RB Jeremy McNichols Ankle DNP WR Chester Rogers Groin DNP LB Monty Rice Groin LP FB Khari Blasingame Shoulder LP G Rodger Saffold Shoulder LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

A total of seven Titans players missed practice on Wednesday including LT Taylor Lewan and starting WRs A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. Those are some big names on offense who could potentially miss the week if they don’t get back to practice soon.

