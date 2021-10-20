First injury report for Chiefs vs. Titans, Week 7

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Kansas City, perhaps surprisingly, is dealing with more injuries than Tennessee to start the week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player

Injury

Participation*

TE Jody Fortson

Achilles

DNP

FB Michael Burton

Pectoral

DNP

WR Tyreek Hill

Quad

DNP

LG Joe Thuney

Hand

DNP

LB Anthony Hitchens

Triceps

DNP

TE Travis Kelce

Neck

LP

DE Chris Jones

Wrist

LP

S Tyrann Mathieu

Thumb/Toe

LP

CB Charvarius Ward

Quad

LP

RG Trey Smith

Ankle

LP

DT Jarran Reed

Back

LP

TE Blake Bell

Back

FP

LT Orlando Brown

Groin

FP

CB Chris Lammons

Shin

FP

DT Khalen Saunders

Ankle

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Wrist

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs starting LB Anthony Hitchens might be dealing with something a little more significant than a triceps contusion. NFL Network is reporting that he has a nerve injury to his right elbow.

  • Jody Fortson had successful surgery to repair his torn Achilles. Expect a move to injured reserve later this week.

  • Despite not practicing on Wednesday, expect Tyreek Hill and Joe Thuney to play on Sunday. Their missing practice is simply precautionary, as was the case last week.

  • Charvarius Ward, Chris Jones and Blake Bell all returned to practice on Wednesday. Ward and Jones were still limited, while Bell was a full participant.

  • The Chiefs have a ton of ticky-tacky injuries piling up with starters like Travis Kelce, Tyrann Mathieu and Trey Smith all dinged up by injuries. It was clear that both Kelce and Mathieu were playing through some injuries in Week 6, now we know the extent.

Titans

Player

Injury

Participation*

LT Taylor Lewan

Concussion

DNP

WR A.J. Brown

Illness

DNP

K Randy Bullock

Shoulder

DNP

CB Chris Jackson

Ankle

DNP

WR Julio Jones

Hamstring

DNP

RB Jeremy McNichols

Ankle

DNP

WR Chester Rogers

Groin

DNP

LB Monty Rice

Groin

LP

FB Khari Blasingame

Shoulder

LP

G Rodger Saffold

Shoulder

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • A total of seven Titans players missed practice on Wednesday including LT Taylor Lewan and starting WRs A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. Those are some big names on offense who could potentially miss the week if they don’t get back to practice soon.

