First injury report for Chiefs vs. Titans, Week 7
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Kansas City, perhaps surprisingly, is dealing with more injuries than Tennessee to start the week.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
AP Photo/Mark Tenally
Player
Injury
Participation*
TE Jody Fortson
Achilles
DNP
FB Michael Burton
Pectoral
DNP
WR Tyreek Hill
Quad
DNP
LG Joe Thuney
Hand
DNP
Triceps
DNP
TE Travis Kelce
Neck
LP
DE Chris Jones
Wrist
LP
Thumb/Toe
LP
Quad
LP
RG Trey Smith
Ankle
LP
DT Jarran Reed
Back
LP
TE Blake Bell
Back
FP
LT Orlando Brown
Groin
FP
CB Chris Lammons
Shin
FP
DT Khalen Saunders
Ankle
FP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Wrist
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs starting LB Anthony Hitchens might be dealing with something a little more significant than a triceps contusion. NFL Network is reporting that he has a nerve injury to his right elbow.
Jody Fortson had successful surgery to repair his torn Achilles. Expect a move to injured reserve later this week.
Despite not practicing on Wednesday, expect Tyreek Hill and Joe Thuney to play on Sunday. Their missing practice is simply precautionary, as was the case last week.
Charvarius Ward, Chris Jones and Blake Bell all returned to practice on Wednesday. Ward and Jones were still limited, while Bell was a full participant.
The Chiefs have a ton of ticky-tacky injuries piling up with starters like Travis Kelce, Tyrann Mathieu and Trey Smith all dinged up by injuries. It was clear that both Kelce and Mathieu were playing through some injuries in Week 6, now we know the extent.
Titans
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
LT Taylor Lewan
Concussion
DNP
WR A.J. Brown
Illness
DNP
K Randy Bullock
Shoulder
DNP
CB Chris Jackson
Ankle
DNP
WR Julio Jones
Hamstring
DNP
RB Jeremy McNichols
Ankle
DNP
WR Chester Rogers
Groin
DNP
LB Monty Rice
Groin
LP
FB Khari Blasingame
Shoulder
LP
G Rodger Saffold
Shoulder
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
A total of seven Titans players missed practice on Wednesday including LT Taylor Lewan and starting WRs A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. Those are some big names on offense who could potentially miss the week if they don’t get back to practice soon.
