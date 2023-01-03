First injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 18

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders released their first injury reports of the week on Tuesday. Both teams had just a handful of players listed on the injury report.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player

Injury

Participation*

LB Nick Bolton

Ribs

FP

LG Joe Thuney

Ankle

LP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Hip

DNP

WR Skyy Moore

Hand

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • WR Mecole Hardman practiced on Tuesday. The team is not required to report on his practice participation or game status until he has been activated to the 53-man roster.

  • There was no injury update from Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Tuesday. We’ll hear about the injury situation when practice resumes on Wednesday.

Raiders

Player

Injury

Participation*

LB Curtis Bolton

Shin

FP

RB Zamir White

Ankle

FP

WR Davante Adams

Illness

LP

P AJ Cole

Illness

LP

RB Josh Jacobs

Hip/Oblique

LP

QB Jarrett Stidham

Right Elbow

LP

LB Darien Butler

Concussion

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • The Raiders did not practice on Tuesday. All participation statuses are in estimation.

