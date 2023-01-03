First injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 18

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders released their first injury reports of the week on Tuesday. Both teams had just a handful of players listed on the injury report.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* LB Nick Bolton Ribs FP LG Joe Thuney Ankle LP CB L’Jarius Sneed Hip DNP WR Skyy Moore Hand DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

WR Mecole Hardman practiced on Tuesday. The team is not required to report on his practice participation or game status until he has been activated to the 53-man roster.

There was no injury update from Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Tuesday. We’ll hear about the injury situation when practice resumes on Wednesday.

Raiders

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* LB Curtis Bolton Shin FP RB Zamir White Ankle FP WR Davante Adams Illness LP P AJ Cole Illness LP RB Josh Jacobs Hip/Oblique LP QB Jarrett Stidham Right Elbow LP LB Darien Butler Concussion DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

The Raiders did not practice on Tuesday. All participation statuses are in estimation.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire