First injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 18
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders released their first injury reports of the week on Tuesday. Both teams had just a handful of players listed on the injury report.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
LB Nick Bolton
Ribs
FP
LG Joe Thuney
Ankle
LP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Hip
DNP
WR Skyy Moore
Hand
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
WR Mecole Hardman practiced on Tuesday. The team is not required to report on his practice participation or game status until he has been activated to the 53-man roster.
There was no injury update from Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Tuesday. We’ll hear about the injury situation when practice resumes on Wednesday.
Raiders
Player
Injury
Participation*
LB Curtis Bolton
Shin
FP
RB Zamir White
Ankle
FP
WR Davante Adams
Illness
LP
P AJ Cole
Illness
LP
RB Josh Jacobs
Hip/Oblique
LP
QB Jarrett Stidham
Right Elbow
LP
LB Darien Butler
Concussion
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
The Raiders did not practice on Tuesday. All participation statuses are in estimation.