First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Week 17
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had a pair of players absent from practice to start the week.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
Shoulder
DNP
CB Mike Hughes
NIR (Personal)
DNP
S Tyrann Mathieu
Quad
FP
LB Willie Gay
Hip
FP
LB Ben Niemann
Ankle
FP
DT Derrick Nnadi
Shoulder
FP
DT Jarran Reed
Foot
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
The Chiefs are looking pretty healthy with the only non-participant for injury reasons being Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Andy Reid didn’t comment on Mike Hughes’ personal absence during his media availability.
Reminder: Teams are required to list players on the injury report if they receive treatment for injuries.
It’s good news that none of the players returning from the Reserve/COVID-19 list were limited in their first practice back with the team.
Bengals
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
CB Jalen Davis
Ankle
DNP
DE Cam Sample
Hamstring
DNP
QB Joe Burrow
Rt. Finger
FP
DE Khalid Kareem
Concussion
FP
LB Logan Wilson
Shoulder
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Bengals QB Joe Burrow, fresh off a 525-yard passing performance, showed up on the injury report with a finger injury to his throwing hand. Something to monitor throughout the week of practice and heading into the game, though worth noting he’s dealt with this for a few weeks now.
There was some concern that Logan Wilson would miss Week 17 with his shoulder injury. A full practice on Wednesday is a strong indication that he’s closer to being back than previously expected.
Jalen Davis and Cam Sample are both second-string defenders for the Bengals. Should they continue to miss time, it’ll be a hit to their depth, but not their starters.
