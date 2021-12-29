First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Week 17

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had a pair of players absent from practice to start the week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Shoulder DNP CB Mike Hughes NIR (Personal) DNP S Tyrann Mathieu Quad FP LB Willie Gay Hip FP LB Ben Niemann Ankle FP DT Derrick Nnadi Shoulder FP DT Jarran Reed Foot FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

The Chiefs are looking pretty healthy with the only non-participant for injury reasons being Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Andy Reid didn’t comment on Mike Hughes’ personal absence during his media availability.

Reminder: Teams are required to list players on the injury report if they receive treatment for injuries.

It’s good news that none of the players returning from the Reserve/COVID-19 list were limited in their first practice back with the team.

Bengals

Player Injury Participation* CB Jalen Davis Ankle DNP DE Cam Sample Hamstring DNP QB Joe Burrow Rt. Finger FP DE Khalid Kareem Concussion FP LB Logan Wilson Shoulder FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, fresh off a 525-yard passing performance, showed up on the injury report with a finger injury to his throwing hand. Something to monitor throughout the week of practice and heading into the game, though worth noting he’s dealt with this for a few weeks now.

There was some concern that Logan Wilson would miss Week 17 with his shoulder injury. A full practice on Wednesday is a strong indication that he’s closer to being back than previously expected.

Jalen Davis and Cam Sample are both second-string defenders for the Bengals. Should they continue to miss time, it’ll be a hit to their depth, but not their starters.

