First injury report for Chiefs vs. Cardinals, Week 1
The Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. The Cardinals had several players missing from practice, while the Chiefs had none. In fact, every player on the 53-man roster in Kansas City practiced in full.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Player
Injury
Participation*
S Deon Bush
Foot
FP
DE Malik Herring
Abdomen
FP
OG Trey Smith
Shoulder
FP
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Knee
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Only four players were listed on the injury report and they all participated in full.
JuJu Smith-Schuster described himself as 100% following a knee injury that kept him out of the final two preseason games: “The knee is great. Just a couple of minor issues. I’ve been playing the game for six years. I’m not the young JuJu you know anymore. I’m getting older, I’m more of an adult and it takes time. It’s fully healed and I can’t wait to play.”
Cardinals
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Player
Injury
Participation*
C Rodney Hudson
NIR-rest
DNP
LB Markus Golden
Toe
DNP
CB Trayvon Mullen
Toe
DNP
DE J.J. Watt
Calf
DNP
LS Aaron Brewer
Ankle
LP
TE Zach Ertz
Calf
LP
OL Justin Pugh
Neck
LP
LB Ezekiel Turner
Shoulder
LP
RB Jonathan Ward
Shoulder
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
The Cardinals have included LB Devon Kennard on their first depth chart this week even though he’s on the practice squad. He’s likely to be elevated to the 53-man roster on Sunday in place of injured LB Markus Golden.
J.J. Watt is dealing with a calf injury and was described by Kliff Kingsbury as day-to-day.
Kingsbury also added that Trayvon Mullen is unlikely to play in Week 1. Zach Ertz is trending toward playing, but he might be on pitch count.