First injury report for Chiefs vs. Cardinals, Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. The Cardinals had several players missing from practice, while the Chiefs had none. In fact, every player on the 53-man roster in Kansas City practiced in full.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Player Injury Participation* S Deon Bush Foot FP DE Malik Herring Abdomen FP OG Trey Smith Shoulder FP WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Knee FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Only four players were listed on the injury report and they all participated in full.

JuJu Smith-Schuster described himself as 100% following a knee injury that kept him out of the final two preseason games: “The knee is great. Just a couple of minor issues. I’ve been playing the game for six years. I’m not the young JuJu you know anymore. I’m getting older, I’m more of an adult and it takes time. It’s fully healed and I can’t wait to play.”

Cardinals

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Player Injury Participation* C Rodney Hudson NIR-rest DNP LB Markus Golden Toe DNP CB Trayvon Mullen Toe DNP DE J.J. Watt Calf DNP LS Aaron Brewer Ankle LP TE Zach Ertz Calf LP OL Justin Pugh Neck LP LB Ezekiel Turner Shoulder LP RB Jonathan Ward Shoulder LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

The Cardinals have included LB Devon Kennard on their first depth chart this week even though he’s on the practice squad. He’s likely to be elevated to the 53-man roster on Sunday in place of injured LB Markus Golden.

J.J. Watt is dealing with a calf injury and was described by Kliff Kingsbury as day-to-day.

Kingsbury also added that Trayvon Mullen is unlikely to play in Week 1. Zach Ertz is trending toward playing, but he might be on pitch count.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire