First injury report for Chiefs vs. Cardinals, Week 1

Charles Goldman
·2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. The Cardinals had several players missing from practice, while the Chiefs had none. In fact, every player on the 53-man roster in Kansas City practiced in full.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Player

Injury

Participation*

S Deon Bush

Foot

FP

DE Malik Herring

Abdomen

FP

OG Trey Smith

Shoulder

FP

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Knee

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Only four players were listed on the injury report and they all participated in full.

  • JuJu Smith-Schuster described himself as 100% following a knee injury that kept him out of the final two preseason games: “The knee is great. Just a couple of minor issues. I’ve been playing the game for six years. I’m not the young JuJu you know anymore. I’m getting older, I’m more of an adult and it takes time. It’s fully healed and I can’t wait to play.”

Cardinals

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Player

Injury

Participation*

C Rodney Hudson

NIR-rest

DNP

LB Markus Golden

Toe

DNP

CB Trayvon Mullen

Toe

DNP

DE J.J. Watt

Calf

DNP

LS Aaron Brewer

Ankle

LP

TE Zach Ertz

Calf

LP

OL Justin Pugh

Neck

LP

LB Ezekiel Turner

Shoulder

LP

RB Jonathan Ward

Shoulder

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • The Cardinals have included LB Devon Kennard on their first depth chart this week even though he’s on the practice squad. He’s likely to be elevated to the 53-man roster on Sunday in place of injured LB Markus Golden.

  • J.J. Watt is dealing with a calf injury and was described by Kliff Kingsbury as day-to-day.

  • Kingsbury also added that Trayvon Mullen is unlikely to play in Week 1. Zach Ertz is trending toward playing, but he might be on pitch count.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

