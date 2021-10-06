First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, Week 5

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Goldman
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. The Chiefs have a decisively smaller list of players on the injury report compared to the Bills.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Player

Injury

Participation*

DE Chris Jones

Wrist

DNP

DB Armani Watts

Illness

DNP

DE Frank Clark

Hamstring

FP

CB Charvarius Ward

Quad

FP

CB Deandre Baker

Quad

FP

CB Rashad Fenton

Concussion

FP

WR Tyreek Hill

Rib

FP

LT Orlando Brown

Groin

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Andy Reid cited Chris Jones’ wrist injury as a “distraction.” He added that the plan is to try and get it some rest ahead of the Week 5 game.

  • Reminder: the Chiefs don’t have to list Willie Gay Jr. on the injury report until he has officially been activated to the 53-man roster.

Bills

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

DE Mario Addison

Rest

DNP

WR Cole Beasley

Rest

DNP

RB Taiwan Jones

Hamstring

DNP

LB Matt Milano

Hamstring

DNP

DE Greg Rousseau

Toe

DNP

OL Spencer Brown

Knee

LP

OL Jon Feliciano

Concussion

LP

CB Dane Jackson

Knee

LP

CB Tre’Davious White

Shoulder

LP

S Jordan Poyer

Ankle

LP

CB Taron Johnson

Groin

FP

DE Efe Obada

Ankle

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Keep an eye on Milano and Rousseau as those are key players on the defensive side of the ball who didn’t practice.

  • Lot’s of limited players for Buffalo, but few with any true risk of missing the game. Monitor Jon Feliciano who is working his way back through the NFL’s return to play protocol.

1

1

Recommended Stories