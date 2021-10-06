First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, Week 5

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. The Chiefs have a decisively smaller list of players on the injury report compared to the Bills.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* DE Chris Jones Wrist DNP DB Armani Watts Illness DNP DE Frank Clark Hamstring FP CB Charvarius Ward Quad FP CB Deandre Baker Quad FP CB Rashad Fenton Concussion FP WR Tyreek Hill Rib FP LT Orlando Brown Groin FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Andy Reid cited Chris Jones’ wrist injury as a “distraction.” He added that the plan is to try and get it some rest ahead of the Week 5 game.

Reminder: the Chiefs don’t have to list Willie Gay Jr. on the injury report until he has officially been activated to the 53-man roster.

Bills

Player Injury Participation* DE Mario Addison Rest DNP WR Cole Beasley Rest DNP RB Taiwan Jones Hamstring DNP LB Matt Milano Hamstring DNP DE Greg Rousseau Toe DNP OL Spencer Brown Knee LP OL Jon Feliciano Concussion LP CB Dane Jackson Knee LP CB Tre’Davious White Shoulder LP S Jordan Poyer Ankle LP CB Taron Johnson Groin FP DE Efe Obada Ankle FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Keep an eye on Milano and Rousseau as those are key players on the defensive side of the ball who didn’t practice.

Lot’s of limited players for Buffalo, but few with any true risk of missing the game. Monitor Jon Feliciano who is working his way back through the NFL’s return to play protocol.

