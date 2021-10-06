First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, Week 5
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. The Chiefs have a decisively smaller list of players on the injury report compared to the Bills.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
Player
Injury
Participation*
DE Chris Jones
Wrist
DNP
DB Armani Watts
Illness
DNP
DE Frank Clark
Hamstring
FP
CB Charvarius Ward
Quad
FP
CB Deandre Baker
Quad
FP
CB Rashad Fenton
Concussion
FP
WR Tyreek Hill
Rib
FP
LT Orlando Brown
Groin
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Andy Reid cited Chris Jones’ wrist injury as a “distraction.” He added that the plan is to try and get it some rest ahead of the Week 5 game.
Reminder: the Chiefs don’t have to list Willie Gay Jr. on the injury report until he has officially been activated to the 53-man roster.
Bills
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
DE Mario Addison
Rest
DNP
WR Cole Beasley
Rest
DNP
RB Taiwan Jones
Hamstring
DNP
LB Matt Milano
Hamstring
DNP
DE Greg Rousseau
Toe
DNP
OL Spencer Brown
Knee
LP
OL Jon Feliciano
Concussion
LP
CB Dane Jackson
Knee
LP
CB Tre’Davious White
Shoulder
LP
S Jordan Poyer
Ankle
LP
CB Taron Johnson
Groin
FP
DE Efe Obada
Ankle
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Keep an eye on Milano and Rousseau as those are key players on the defensive side of the ball who didn’t practice.
Lot’s of limited players for Buffalo, but few with any true risk of missing the game. Monitor Jon Feliciano who is working his way back through the NFL’s return to play protocol.
1
1