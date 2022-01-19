First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, divisional round

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday ahead of the divisional round of the playoffs. The Bills injury report is rather empty, while the Chiefs have a few non-participants.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* CB Rashad Fenton Back DNP RB Darrel Williams Toe DNP RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Shoulder FP WR Tyreek Hill Heel FP CB L’Jarius Sneed Knees FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

As Andy Reid said, only two players sat out of practice to start the week. He did express optimism that both Fenton and Williams were trending in the right direction.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire practiced in full for the first time since Week 15. Reid cautioned reading too much into his status today. Tomorrow’s status will be much more important as it relates to his availability on Sunday.

Tyreek Hill was a full participant in practice on Wednesday. He was healthy enough to do backflips in the win over the Steelers, so the heel probably won’t be an issue moving forward.

It’s not a typo, Sneed was a full participant in practice, but he is dealing with injuries to both knees. Remember, anytime a player receives treatment, they’re required to be listed on the injury report. These aren’t significant knee injuries, but they’re enough to require some treatment from the training staff.

Bills

Player Injury Participation* DE Mario Addison Shoulder LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

The Bills have a single player listed on the injury report to start the week. Addison suffered an injury in the wild-card round against the New England Patriots and was pictured in a sling on his Instagram story over the weekend. Limited participation suggests he’ll try to gut it out.

