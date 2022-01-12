First injury report for Chiefs vs. Steelers, wild-card round

Charles Goldman
·1 min read
In this article:
The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams have relatively clean injury reports to start off the week ahead of the wild-card round.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Player

Injury

Participation*

RB Darrel Williams

Toe

LP

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Shoulder

LP

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

Calf

FP

LB Willie Gay Jr.

Wrist

FP

WR Tyreek Hill

Heel

FP

TE Travis Kelce

Hip

FP

S Tyrann Mathieu

Knee

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Knee

FP

OL Andrew Wylie

Glute

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • As Andy Reid said following practice, everyone participated in practice to some extent. Only RBs Darrel Williams and Clyde Edwards-Helaire were limited. Both Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce participated in full.

  • Look for status upgrades throughout the week to determine whether Williams and Edwards-Helaire will have a shot to be good to go on Sunday.

Steelers

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

QB Ben Roethlisberger

Pec/Shoulder

LP

RB Najee Harris

Elbow

DNP

DB Arthur Maulet

Concussion

LP

LT Dan Moore Jr.

Ankle

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Najee Harris is the big name to keep an eye on for the Steelers this week. He was limited in Week 18 with an elbow injury and started off the week as a non-participant is not ideal. He’s the biggest offensive weapon for Pittsburgh and anything short of him being 100% on Sunday would be a huge loss.

1

1

