First injury report for Chiefs vs. Steelers, wild-card round
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams have relatively clean injury reports to start off the week ahead of the wild-card round.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images
Player
Injury
Participation*
Toe
LP
Shoulder
LP
LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Calf
FP
LB Willie Gay Jr.
Wrist
FP
WR Tyreek Hill
Heel
FP
TE Travis Kelce
Hip
FP
S Tyrann Mathieu
Knee
FP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Knee
FP
OL Andrew Wylie
Glute
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
As Andy Reid said following practice, everyone participated in practice to some extent. Only RBs Darrel Williams and Clyde Edwards-Helaire were limited. Both Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce participated in full.
Look for status upgrades throughout the week to determine whether Williams and Edwards-Helaire will have a shot to be good to go on Sunday.
Steelers
William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
QB Ben Roethlisberger
Pec/Shoulder
LP
RB Najee Harris
Elbow
DNP
DB Arthur Maulet
Concussion
LP
LT Dan Moore Jr.
Ankle
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Najee Harris is the big name to keep an eye on for the Steelers this week. He was limited in Week 18 with an elbow injury and started off the week as a non-participant is not ideal. He’s the biggest offensive weapon for Pittsburgh and anything short of him being 100% on Sunday would be a huge loss.
1
1