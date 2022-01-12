First injury report for Chiefs vs. Steelers, wild-card round

The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams have relatively clean injury reports to start off the week ahead of the wild-card round.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* RB Darrel Williams Toe LP RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Shoulder LP LT Orlando Brown Jr. Calf FP LB Willie Gay Jr. Wrist FP WR Tyreek Hill Heel FP TE Travis Kelce Hip FP S Tyrann Mathieu Knee FP CB L’Jarius Sneed Knee FP OL Andrew Wylie Glute FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

As Andy Reid said following practice, everyone participated in practice to some extent. Only RBs Darrel Williams and Clyde Edwards-Helaire were limited. Both Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce participated in full.

Look for status upgrades throughout the week to determine whether Williams and Edwards-Helaire will have a shot to be good to go on Sunday.

Steelers

Player Injury Participation* QB Ben Roethlisberger Pec/Shoulder LP RB Najee Harris Elbow DNP DB Arthur Maulet Concussion LP LT Dan Moore Jr. Ankle FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Najee Harris is the big name to keep an eye on for the Steelers this week. He was limited in Week 18 with an elbow injury and started off the week as a non-participant is not ideal. He’s the biggest offensive weapon for Pittsburgh and anything short of him being 100% on Sunday would be a huge loss.

