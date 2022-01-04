First injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 18
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos have released their first injury reports of the week on Tuesday. The Broncos did not practice on Tuesday and released an injury report in estimation. The Chiefs did conduct their first practice of the week on Tuesday.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann
Player
Injury
Participation*
RT Lucas Niang
Knee
DNP
Shoulder
DNP
Calf
LP
Knee
LP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Knee
LP
DT Derrick Nnadi
Shoulder
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
As Andy Reid said, the only two non-participants on Tuesday were Lucas Niang and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Reid stopped short of ruling Edwards-Helaire out for Week 18. He could return to practice later this week.
Reid did say that Orlando Brown Jr. did “everything” in practice on Tuesday, so it’s a bit odd to see him listed as limited. I still think he’s got a good chance to play in Week 18.
Remember: Any player who receives treatment is required to be listed on the injury report. Expect the injuries to Hitchens, Sneed and Nnadi to be minor in nature.
Broncos
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
QB Teddy Bridgewater
Concussion
DNP
OL Dalton Risner
Elbow
DNP
S Kareem Jackson
Back/Shoulder
DNP
CB Pat Surtain II
Calf
DNP
QB Drew Lock
Shoulder
LP
CB Ronald Darby
Shoulder
LP
TE Noah Fant
Quad
LP
RB Melvin Gordon
Thumb/Hip
LP
RB Javonte Williams
Knee
LP
DL Shelby Harris
Ankle
LP
DL Shemar Stephen
Quad
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
The Broncos did not practice on Tuesday, so all of the participations here are listed in estimation from the team.
Vic Fangio has already ruled out Dalton Risner and said it’s unlikely that starting QB Teddy Bridgewater will play.
Ronald Darby missed Week 17 with a shoulder injury. Pat Surtain II missed some time in Week 17 with his calf injury. They’ve certainly got some secondary issues heading into this game.
Remember, the Broncos also still have quite a few players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The length of this injury list to start the week should be cause for concern even without practice on Tuesday.
