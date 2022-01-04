First injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 18

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos have released their first injury reports of the week on Tuesday. The Broncos did not practice on Tuesday and released an injury report in estimation. The Chiefs did conduct their first practice of the week on Tuesday.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Player Injury Participation* RT Lucas Niang Knee DNP RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Shoulder DNP LT Orlando Brown Jr. Calf LP LB Anthony Hitchens Knee LP CB L’Jarius Sneed Knee LP DT Derrick Nnadi Shoulder FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

As Andy Reid said, the only two non-participants on Tuesday were Lucas Niang and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Reid stopped short of ruling Edwards-Helaire out for Week 18. He could return to practice later this week.

Reid did say that Orlando Brown Jr. did “everything” in practice on Tuesday, so it’s a bit odd to see him listed as limited. I still think he’s got a good chance to play in Week 18.

Remember: Any player who receives treatment is required to be listed on the injury report. Expect the injuries to Hitchens, Sneed and Nnadi to be minor in nature.

Broncos

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* QB Teddy Bridgewater Concussion DNP OL Dalton Risner Elbow DNP S Kareem Jackson Back/Shoulder DNP CB Pat Surtain II Calf DNP QB Drew Lock Shoulder LP CB Ronald Darby Shoulder LP TE Noah Fant Quad LP RB Melvin Gordon Thumb/Hip LP RB Javonte Williams Knee LP DL Shelby Harris Ankle LP DL Shemar Stephen Quad LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

The Broncos did not practice on Tuesday, so all of the participations here are listed in estimation from the team.

Vic Fangio has already ruled out Dalton Risner and said it’s unlikely that starting QB Teddy Bridgewater will play.

Ronald Darby missed Week 17 with a shoulder injury. Pat Surtain II missed some time in Week 17 with his calf injury. They’ve certainly got some secondary issues heading into this game.

Remember, the Broncos also still have quite a few players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The length of this injury list to start the week should be cause for concern even without practice on Tuesday.

