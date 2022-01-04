First injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 18

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos have released their first injury reports of the week on Tuesday. The Broncos did not practice on Tuesday and released an injury report in estimation. The Chiefs did conduct their first practice of the week on Tuesday.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Player

Injury

Participation*

RT Lucas Niang

Knee

DNP

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Shoulder

DNP

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

Calf

LP

LB Anthony Hitchens

Knee

LP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Knee

LP

DT Derrick Nnadi

Shoulder

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • As Andy Reid said, the only two non-participants on Tuesday were Lucas Niang and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Reid stopped short of ruling Edwards-Helaire out for Week 18. He could return to practice later this week.

  • Reid did say that Orlando Brown Jr. did “everything” in practice on Tuesday, so it’s a bit odd to see him listed as limited. I still think he’s got a good chance to play in Week 18.

  • Remember: Any player who receives treatment is required to be listed on the injury report. Expect the injuries to Hitchens, Sneed and Nnadi to be minor in nature.

Broncos

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

QB Teddy Bridgewater

Concussion

DNP

OL Dalton Risner

Elbow

DNP

S Kareem Jackson

Back/Shoulder

DNP

CB Pat Surtain II

Calf

DNP

QB Drew Lock

Shoulder

LP

CB Ronald Darby

Shoulder

LP

TE Noah Fant

Quad

LP

RB Melvin Gordon

Thumb/Hip

LP

RB Javonte Williams

Knee

LP

DL Shelby Harris

Ankle

LP

DL Shemar Stephen

Quad

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • The Broncos did not practice on Tuesday, so all of the participations here are listed in estimation from the team.

  • Vic Fangio has already ruled out Dalton Risner and said it’s unlikely that starting QB Teddy Bridgewater will play.

  • Ronald Darby missed Week 17 with a shoulder injury. Pat Surtain II missed some time in Week 17 with his calf injury. They’ve certainly got some secondary issues heading into this game.

  • Remember, the Broncos also still have quite a few players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The length of this injury list to start the week should be cause for concern even without practice on Tuesday.

