First injury report for Chiefs vs. Titans, Week 9

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Tennessee had a numbers of non-participants and limited players, while Kansas City had just one of each.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player

Injury

Participation*

DT Derrick Nnadi

Achilles

FP

RB Jerick McKinnon

Shoulder

FP

CB Trent McDuffie

Hamstring

FP

WR Mecole Hardman

Heel

FP

DE Mike Danna

Calf

FP

LB Willie Gay Jr.

Hamstring

LP

TE Jody Fortson

Quad/Illness

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about the team’s injury situation ahead of practice on Wednesday. You can read about that here.

  • Reminder: Until Lucas Niang is on the 53-man roster, the team is not required to report his practice status.

  • Willie Gay Jr. was listed as limited in practice with a hamstring injury. Hopefully, it’s nothing serious because this is not the week you want to be without your most athletic linebacker.

Titans

Player

Injury

Participation*

FB Tory Carter

Neck

DNP

S Amani Hooker

Shoulder

DNP

DT Naquan Jones

Illness

DNP

DT Jeffrey Simmons

Ankle

DNP

OL Aaron Brewer

Toe

LP

RB Derrick Henry

Foot

LP

DL Sam Okuayinonu

Knee

LP

DL Kevin Strong

Ankle

LP

QB Ryan Tannehill

Ankle

LP

OLB Rashad Weaver

Back

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Some notable defensive injuries for the Titans include Amani Hooker and Jeffrey Simmons. It might be a maintenance day for Simmons, who has been dealing with an ankle injury in recent weeks.

  • Derrick Henry was limited with a foot injury and Ryan Tannehill limited with an ankle injury. Monitor their status on Thursday to see if they’re upgraded.

