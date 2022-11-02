First injury report for Chiefs vs. Titans, Week 9
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Tennessee had a numbers of non-participants and limited players, while Kansas City had just one of each.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
DT Derrick Nnadi
Achilles
FP
RB Jerick McKinnon
Shoulder
FP
CB Trent McDuffie
Hamstring
FP
WR Mecole Hardman
Heel
FP
DE Mike Danna
Calf
FP
LB Willie Gay Jr.
Hamstring
LP
TE Jody Fortson
Quad/Illness
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about the team’s injury situation ahead of practice on Wednesday. You can read about that here.
Reminder: Until Lucas Niang is on the 53-man roster, the team is not required to report his practice status.
Willie Gay Jr. was listed as limited in practice with a hamstring injury. Hopefully, it’s nothing serious because this is not the week you want to be without your most athletic linebacker.
Titans
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
FB Tory Carter
Neck
DNP
S Amani Hooker
Shoulder
DNP
DT Naquan Jones
Illness
DNP
DT Jeffrey Simmons
Ankle
DNP
OL Aaron Brewer
Toe
LP
RB Derrick Henry
Foot
LP
DL Sam Okuayinonu
Knee
LP
DL Kevin Strong
Ankle
LP
QB Ryan Tannehill
Ankle
LP
OLB Rashad Weaver
Back
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Some notable defensive injuries for the Titans include Amani Hooker and Jeffrey Simmons. It might be a maintenance day for Simmons, who has been dealing with an ankle injury in recent weeks.
Derrick Henry was limited with a foot injury and Ryan Tannehill limited with an ankle injury. Monitor their status on Thursday to see if they’re upgraded.