First injury report for Chiefs vs. Titans, Week 9

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Tennessee had a numbers of non-participants and limited players, while Kansas City had just one of each.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* DT Derrick Nnadi Achilles FP RB Jerick McKinnon Shoulder FP CB Trent McDuffie Hamstring FP WR Mecole Hardman Heel FP DE Mike Danna Calf FP LB Willie Gay Jr. Hamstring LP TE Jody Fortson Quad/Illness DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about the team’s injury situation ahead of practice on Wednesday. You can read about that here.

Reminder: Until Lucas Niang is on the 53-man roster, the team is not required to report his practice status.

Willie Gay Jr. was listed as limited in practice with a hamstring injury. Hopefully, it’s nothing serious because this is not the week you want to be without your most athletic linebacker.

Titans

Player Injury Participation* FB Tory Carter Neck DNP S Amani Hooker Shoulder DNP DT Naquan Jones Illness DNP DT Jeffrey Simmons Ankle DNP OL Aaron Brewer Toe LP RB Derrick Henry Foot LP DL Sam Okuayinonu Knee LP DL Kevin Strong Ankle LP QB Ryan Tannehill Ankle LP OLB Rashad Weaver Back FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Some notable defensive injuries for the Titans include Amani Hooker and Jeffrey Simmons. It might be a maintenance day for Simmons, who has been dealing with an ankle injury in recent weeks.

Derrick Henry was limited with a foot injury and Ryan Tannehill limited with an ankle injury. Monitor their status on Thursday to see if they’re upgraded.

