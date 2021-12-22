First injury report for Chiefs vs. Steelers, Week 16

The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. It was a very short injury report for Kansas City, and Pittsburgh saw three players sit out of practice.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/John McCoy

Player Injury Participation* LB Ben Niemann Ankle FP OL Andrew Wylie Knee FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said that everyone who was at practice participated on Wednesday. He sure was accurate with that assessment as only two players even appeared on the injury report for Kansas City.

Both Wylie and Niemann were full participants on Wednesday. That’s a good sign for both of them in terms of availability for Week 16.

The Chiefs also returned four players to practice on Wednesday, including two from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. You won’t see any of those players appear on the injury report until the transactions to activate them are made official by the league.

Reminder: The team is not required to list players on the injury report if they don’t currently count against the 53-man roster (i.e. players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list).

Steelers

Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* QB Ben Roethlisberger Pec/Shoulder FP CB Joe Haden NIR (Coaches Decision) DNP LB Buddy Johnson Foot FP TE Pat Friermuth Concussion DNP TE Kevin Rader Hip FP DE Chris Wormley Groin DNP DE Isaiah Buggs Ankle FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

The two players to keep an eye on here are Friermuth and Wormley. Both have a chance to play, but being a non-participant early in the week doesn’t help their chances.

A notable transaction for the Steelers: They placed starting LB Devin Bush on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

