First injury report for Chiefs vs. Steelers, Week 16

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. It was a very short injury report for Kansas City, and Pittsburgh saw three players sit out of practice.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/John McCoy

Player

Injury

Participation*

LB Ben Niemann

Ankle

FP

OL Andrew Wylie

Knee

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid said that everyone who was at practice participated on Wednesday. He sure was accurate with that assessment as only two players even appeared on the injury report for Kansas City.

  • Both Wylie and Niemann were full participants on Wednesday. That’s a good sign for both of them in terms of availability for Week 16.

  • The Chiefs also returned four players to practice on Wednesday, including two from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. You won’t see any of those players appear on the injury report until the transactions to activate them are made official by the league.

  • Reminder: The team is not required to list players on the injury report if they don’t currently count against the 53-man roster (i.e. players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list).

Steelers

Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

QB Ben Roethlisberger

Pec/Shoulder

FP

CB Joe Haden

NIR (Coaches Decision)

DNP

LB Buddy Johnson

Foot

FP

TE Pat Friermuth

Concussion

DNP

TE Kevin Rader

Hip

FP

DE Chris Wormley

Groin

DNP

DE Isaiah Buggs

Ankle

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

