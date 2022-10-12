First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, Week 6

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. There are lots of names on the reports, but overall the news is trending positive for both teams.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Hamstring/Quad FP WR Skyy Moore Ankle FP WR Mecole Hardman Heel FP LB Nick Bolton Quad FP TE Travis Kelce Hip/Back FP RG Trey Smith Pec FP DE Mike Danna Calf LP DE Frank Clark Illness LP K Harrison Butker Left Ankle LP S Bryan Cook Concussion DNP CB Rashad Fenton Hamstring DNP CB Chris Lammons Hip pointer DNP DT Tershawn Wharton Left Knee DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke on several injuries, which we covered here.

Keep in mind, until Trent McDuffie is activated to the 53-man roster, the Chiefs are not required to report his practice participation. He did practice on Wednesday.

Bills

Player Injury Participation* CB Cam Lewis Forearm FP WR Isiah McKenzie Concussion FP DT Ed Oliver Ankle Full CB Christian Benford Hand LP LB Tremaine Edwards Hamstring LP CB Kaiir Elam Foot LP DT DaQuan Jones Hip LP TE Dawson Knox Foot/Hamstring LP LB Von Miller Rest LP C Mitch More Elbow LP DT Jordan Phillips Hamstring LP S Jordan Poyer Ribs LP RB Taiwan Jones Knee DNP WR Jake Kumerow Ankle DNP OG Rodger Saffold Rest DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

It’s a long injury report for the Bills, but the majority of their key players practiced in some capacity on Wednesday.

With Micah Hyde on injured reserve, keep a close eye on the status of Jordan Poyer throughout the practice week.

