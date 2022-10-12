First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, Week 6

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. There are lots of names on the reports, but overall the news is trending positive for both teams.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Player

Injury

Participation*

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Hamstring/Quad

FP

WR Skyy Moore

Ankle

FP

WR Mecole Hardman

Heel

FP

LB Nick Bolton

Quad

FP

TE Travis Kelce

Hip/Back

FP

RG Trey Smith

Pec

FP

DE Mike Danna

Calf

LP

DE Frank Clark

Illness

LP

K Harrison Butker

Left Ankle

LP

S Bryan Cook

Concussion

DNP

CB Rashad Fenton

Hamstring

DNP

CB Chris Lammons

Hip pointer

DNP

DT Tershawn Wharton

Left Knee

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke on several injuries, which we covered here.

  • Keep in mind, until Trent McDuffie is activated to the 53-man roster, the Chiefs are not required to report his practice participation. He did practice on Wednesday.

Bills

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

CB Cam Lewis

Forearm

FP

WR Isiah McKenzie

Concussion

FP

DT Ed Oliver

Ankle

Full

CB Christian Benford

Hand

LP

LB Tremaine Edwards

Hamstring

LP

CB Kaiir Elam

Foot

LP

DT DaQuan Jones

Hip

LP

TE Dawson Knox

Foot/Hamstring

LP

LB Von Miller

Rest

LP

C Mitch More

Elbow

LP

DT Jordan Phillips

Hamstring

LP

S Jordan Poyer

Ribs

LP

RB Taiwan Jones

Knee

DNP

WR Jake Kumerow

Ankle

DNP

OG Rodger Saffold

Rest

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • It’s a long injury report for the Bills, but the majority of their key players practiced in some capacity on Wednesday.

  • With Micah Hyde on injured reserve, keep a close eye on the status of Jordan Poyer throughout the practice week.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

