First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, Week 6
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. There are lots of names on the reports, but overall the news is trending positive for both teams.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Player
Injury
Participation*
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Hamstring/Quad
FP
WR Skyy Moore
Ankle
FP
WR Mecole Hardman
Heel
FP
LB Nick Bolton
Quad
FP
TE Travis Kelce
Hip/Back
FP
RG Trey Smith
Pec
FP
DE Mike Danna
Calf
LP
DE Frank Clark
Illness
LP
K Harrison Butker
Left Ankle
LP
S Bryan Cook
Concussion
DNP
CB Rashad Fenton
Hamstring
DNP
CB Chris Lammons
Hip pointer
DNP
DT Tershawn Wharton
Left Knee
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke on several injuries, which we covered here.
Keep in mind, until Trent McDuffie is activated to the 53-man roster, the Chiefs are not required to report his practice participation. He did practice on Wednesday.
Bills
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
CB Cam Lewis
Forearm
FP
WR Isiah McKenzie
Concussion
FP
DT Ed Oliver
Ankle
Full
CB Christian Benford
Hand
LP
LB Tremaine Edwards
Hamstring
LP
CB Kaiir Elam
Foot
LP
DT DaQuan Jones
Hip
LP
TE Dawson Knox
Foot/Hamstring
LP
LB Von Miller
Rest
LP
C Mitch More
Elbow
LP
DT Jordan Phillips
Hamstring
LP
S Jordan Poyer
Ribs
LP
RB Taiwan Jones
Knee
DNP
WR Jake Kumerow
Ankle
DNP
OG Rodger Saffold
Rest
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
It’s a long injury report for the Bills, but the majority of their key players practiced in some capacity on Wednesday.
With Micah Hyde on injured reserve, keep a close eye on the status of Jordan Poyer throughout the practice week.