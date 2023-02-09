First injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their first injury reports now that they’ve arrived in Phoenix, Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Both teams look much healthier than they did during their bye-week injury reporting just a week ago.
Check out the initial injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Player
Injury
Participation*
QB Patrick Mahomes
Ankle
FP
RB Jerick McKinnon
Ankles
FP
RB Isiah Pacheco
Wrist
FP
LB Willie Gay Jr.
Shoulder
FP
RG Trey Smith
Ankle
FP
WR Kadarius Toney
Ankle/Hamstring
LP
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Knee
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about some of the injuries the team is dealing with on Tuesday. You can read his comments here.
Justin Watson (Illness) and L’Jarius Sneed (concussion) have both been removed from the injury report entirely.
No Chris Jones, despite reports that he’s “under the weather.”
Surprisingly, Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) is not listed on the injury report despite being activated from injured reserve earlier this week. That’s rather telling about how healthy he is and has been.
Kadarius Toney is the lone player listed as limited on Wednesday, everyone else on the report practiced in full. It’s safe to say that the bye week did the Chiefs well.
Eagles
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
OL Landon Dickerson
Elbow
FP
OT Lane Johnson
Groin/rest
LP
C Cam Jurgens
Hip/rest
LP
CB Avonte Maddox
Toe/rest
LP
DE Robert Quinn
Foot
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Last week, all of the Eagles players were listed as non-participants in practice all three days. Now, they’ve got two upgraded to full and three listed as limited. The bye week has seemingly done them well.
For more information on Philadelphia’s injury situation, be sure to visit our friends at Eagles Wire.