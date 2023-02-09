First injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their first injury reports now that they’ve arrived in Phoenix, Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Both teams look much healthier than they did during their bye-week injury reporting just a week ago.

Check out the initial injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Player Injury Participation* QB Patrick Mahomes Ankle FP RB Jerick McKinnon Ankles FP RB Isiah Pacheco Wrist FP LB Willie Gay Jr. Shoulder FP RG Trey Smith Ankle FP WR Kadarius Toney Ankle/Hamstring LP WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Knee FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about some of the injuries the team is dealing with on Tuesday. You can read his comments here.

Justin Watson (Illness) and L’Jarius Sneed (concussion) have both been removed from the injury report entirely.

No Chris Jones, despite reports that he’s “under the weather.”

Surprisingly, Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) is not listed on the injury report despite being activated from injured reserve earlier this week. That’s rather telling about how healthy he is and has been.

Kadarius Toney is the lone player listed as limited on Wednesday, everyone else on the report practiced in full. It’s safe to say that the bye week did the Chiefs well.

Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* OL Landon Dickerson Elbow FP OT Lane Johnson Groin/rest LP C Cam Jurgens Hip/rest LP CB Avonte Maddox Toe/rest LP DE Robert Quinn Foot FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Last week, all of the Eagles players were listed as non-participants in practice all three days. Now, they’ve got two upgraded to full and three listed as limited. The bye week has seemingly done them well.

For more information on Philadelphia’s injury situation, be sure to visit our friends at Eagles Wire.

