First injury report for Chiefs vs. Seahawks, Week 16
The Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks released their first injury reports of the week on Tuesday. Both teams had quite a few players out of practice to start the week.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
TE Noah Gray
Shoulder
FP
DT Derick Nnadi
Achilles
FP
OT Lucas Niang
Knee
FP
RB Isiah Pacheco
Shoulder
FP
WR Kadarius Toney
Hamstring
FP
DB Nazeeh Johnson
Hamstring
FP
TE Jody Fortson
Elbow
DNP
DT Chris Jones
Illness
DNP
DT Khalen Saunders
Illness
DNP
DE Mike Danna
Illness
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided an injury update ahead of Tuesday’s practice. You can read what he had to say here.
Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney practiced in full since he tweaked his hamstring in Week 11.
Both WR Mecole Hardman and TE Blake Bell practiced on Tuesday. While both players have been designated to return from injured reserve, the team is not required to report on their practice participation or game status until they’ve been activated to the 53-man roster.
Seahawks
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
LB Jordyn Brooks
Neck
FP
WR Marquise Goodwin
Wrist
FP
LB Bruce Irvin
Knee/Heel
FP
OT Abraham Lucas
Elbow
FP
S Quandre Diggs
Shoulder
FP
LB Tanner Muse
Ankle
FP
RB Deejay Dallas
Ankle
DNP
LB Darrell Taylor
Illness
DNP
NT Al Woods
Achilles
DNP
WR Tyler Lockett
Hand
DNP
TE Noah Fant
Knee
DNP
S Ryan Neal
Knee
DNP
RB Kenneth Walker
Ankle
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
RB Kenneth Walker has dealt with an ankle injury and missed time this season. He was off the injury report and played last week, so this could simply be scheduled maintenance.
WR Tyler Lockett is expected to miss Week 16, but he had successful surgery to repair the hand injury.
