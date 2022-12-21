First injury report for Chiefs vs. Seahawks, Week 16

Charles Goldman
·2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks released their first injury reports of the week on Tuesday. Both teams had quite a few players out of practice to start the week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

TE Noah Gray

Shoulder

FP

DT Derick Nnadi

Achilles

FP

OT Lucas Niang

Knee

FP

RB Isiah Pacheco

Shoulder

FP

WR Kadarius Toney

Hamstring

FP

DB Nazeeh Johnson

Hamstring

FP

TE Jody Fortson

Elbow

DNP

DT Chris Jones

Illness

DNP

DT Khalen Saunders

Illness

DNP

DE Mike Danna

Illness

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided an injury update ahead of Tuesday’s practice. You can read what he had to say here.

  • Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney practiced in full since he tweaked his hamstring in Week 11.

  • Both WR Mecole Hardman and TE Blake Bell practiced on Tuesday. While both players have been designated to return from injured reserve, the team is not required to report on their practice participation or game status until they’ve been activated to the 53-man roster.

Seahawks

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

LB Jordyn Brooks

Neck

FP

WR Marquise Goodwin

Wrist

FP

LB Bruce Irvin

Knee/Heel

FP

OT Abraham Lucas

Elbow

FP

S Quandre Diggs

Shoulder

FP

LB Tanner Muse

Ankle

FP

RB Deejay Dallas

Ankle

DNP

LB Darrell Taylor

Illness

DNP

NT Al Woods

Achilles

DNP

WR Tyler Lockett

Hand

DNP

TE Noah Fant

Knee

DNP

S Ryan Neal

Knee

DNP

RB Kenneth Walker

Ankle

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • RB Kenneth Walker has dealt with an ankle injury and missed time this season. He was off the injury report and played last week, so this could simply be scheduled maintenance.

  • WR Tyler Lockett is expected to miss Week 16, but he had successful surgery to repair the hand injury.

  • For more information on the Seahawks’ injuries, visit our friends at Seahawks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories