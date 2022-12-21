First injury report for Chiefs vs. Seahawks, Week 16

The Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks released their first injury reports of the week on Tuesday. Both teams had quite a few players out of practice to start the week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* TE Noah Gray Shoulder FP DT Derick Nnadi Achilles FP OT Lucas Niang Knee FP RB Isiah Pacheco Shoulder FP WR Kadarius Toney Hamstring FP DB Nazeeh Johnson Hamstring FP TE Jody Fortson Elbow DNP DT Chris Jones Illness DNP DT Khalen Saunders Illness DNP DE Mike Danna Illness DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided an injury update ahead of Tuesday’s practice. You can read what he had to say here.

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney practiced in full since he tweaked his hamstring in Week 11.

Both WR Mecole Hardman and TE Blake Bell practiced on Tuesday. While both players have been designated to return from injured reserve, the team is not required to report on their practice participation or game status until they’ve been activated to the 53-man roster.

Seahawks

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* LB Jordyn Brooks Neck FP WR Marquise Goodwin Wrist FP LB Bruce Irvin Knee/Heel FP OT Abraham Lucas Elbow FP S Quandre Diggs Shoulder FP LB Tanner Muse Ankle FP RB Deejay Dallas Ankle DNP LB Darrell Taylor Illness DNP NT Al Woods Achilles DNP WR Tyler Lockett Hand DNP TE Noah Fant Knee DNP S Ryan Neal Knee DNP RB Kenneth Walker Ankle DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

RB Kenneth Walker has dealt with an ankle injury and missed time this season. He was off the injury report and played last week, so this could simply be scheduled maintenance.

WR Tyler Lockett is expected to miss Week 16, but he had successful surgery to repair the hand injury.

For more information on the Seahawks’ injuries, visit our friends at Seahawks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire