First injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 13

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
In this article:
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams were missing players to start the practice week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/David Becker

Player

Injury

Participation*

CB Rashad Fenton

Knee

DNP

WR Mecole Hardman

NIR

DNP

WR Tyreek Hill

NIR

DNP

RT Lucas Niang

Ribs

LP

FB Michael Burton

Pec

FP

CB Chris Lammons

Hip

FP

OL Kyle Long

Knee

FP

LB Dorian O’Daniel

Shoulder

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Knee

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Andy Reid explained in detail the absences of Rashad Fenton, Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman.

  • Lucas Niang, after missing the past two weeks with a rib injury, was limited in practice with the same injury. Reid was tentative to say that Niang would return to action against the Broncos this week.

  • In his first practice since being activated to the 53-man roster, Kyle Long was a full participant. That’s a good sign for him to start the practice week.

  • Remember, if players receive treatment the team is required to list them on the injury report. That’s a good sign for Tyrann Mathieu, who was a late addition to the injury report ahead of Week 11 with knee swelling.

Broncos

Nov 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) carries the ball in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

OT Calvin Anderson

Ankle/Knee

DNP

CB Ronald Darby

Illness

DNP

RB Melvin Gordon

Shoulder, Hip

DNP

OL Dalton Risner

Back

DNP

TE Eric Saubert

Ankle

DNP

DT Shelby Harris

Ankle

DNP

OT Bobby Massie

Ankle

LP

S Kareem Jackson

Neck

LP

LB Baron Browning

Back

LP

WR Tyrie Cleveland

Hamstring

LP

OLB Bradley Chubb

Ankle

LP

S Caden Sterns

Shoulder

FP

QB Teddy Bridgewater

Tibia

FP

DT Mike Purcell

Thumb

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Broncos HC Vic Fangio was optimistic that starting tackles Bobby Massie and Garrett Bolles would return this week. He also was confident that Dalton Risner would have a chance to play, but he didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice.

  • Melvin Gordon, Shelby Harris and Calvin Anderson are the names to monitor among the non-participants.

  • Teddy Bridgewater was a full participant on Wednesday despite leaving the Week 12 game against the Chargers with a shin injury. He had a collision with a teammates cleat that caused said injury.

