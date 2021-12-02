First injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 13
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams were missing players to start the practice week.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
AP Photo/David Becker
Player
Injury
Participation*
Knee
DNP
NIR
DNP
WR Tyreek Hill
NIR
DNP
RT Lucas Niang
Ribs
LP
FB Michael Burton
Pec
FP
CB Chris Lammons
Hip
FP
OL Kyle Long
Knee
FP
LB Dorian O’Daniel
Shoulder
FP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Knee
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Andy Reid explained in detail the absences of Rashad Fenton, Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman.
Lucas Niang, after missing the past two weeks with a rib injury, was limited in practice with the same injury. Reid was tentative to say that Niang would return to action against the Broncos this week.
In his first practice since being activated to the 53-man roster, Kyle Long was a full participant. That’s a good sign for him to start the practice week.
Remember, if players receive treatment the team is required to list them on the injury report. That’s a good sign for Tyrann Mathieu, who was a late addition to the injury report ahead of Week 11 with knee swelling.
Broncos
Nov 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) carries the ball in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
OT Calvin Anderson
Ankle/Knee
DNP
CB Ronald Darby
Illness
DNP
RB Melvin Gordon
Shoulder, Hip
DNP
OL Dalton Risner
Back
DNP
TE Eric Saubert
Ankle
DNP
DT Shelby Harris
Ankle
DNP
OT Bobby Massie
Ankle
LP
S Kareem Jackson
Neck
LP
LB Baron Browning
Back
LP
WR Tyrie Cleveland
Hamstring
LP
OLB Bradley Chubb
Ankle
LP
S Caden Sterns
Shoulder
FP
QB Teddy Bridgewater
Tibia
FP
DT Mike Purcell
Thumb
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Broncos HC Vic Fangio was optimistic that starting tackles Bobby Massie and Garrett Bolles would return this week. He also was confident that Dalton Risner would have a chance to play, but he didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice.
Melvin Gordon, Shelby Harris and Calvin Anderson are the names to monitor among the non-participants.
Teddy Bridgewater was a full participant on Wednesday despite leaving the Week 12 game against the Chargers with a shin injury. He had a collision with a teammates cleat that caused said injury.
