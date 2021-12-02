First injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 13

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams were missing players to start the practice week.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* CB Rashad Fenton Knee DNP WR Mecole Hardman NIR DNP WR Tyreek Hill NIR DNP RT Lucas Niang Ribs LP FB Michael Burton Pec FP CB Chris Lammons Hip FP OL Kyle Long Knee FP LB Dorian O’Daniel Shoulder FP CB L’Jarius Sneed Knee FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Andy Reid explained in detail the absences of Rashad Fenton, Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman.

Lucas Niang, after missing the past two weeks with a rib injury, was limited in practice with the same injury. Reid was tentative to say that Niang would return to action against the Broncos this week.

In his first practice since being activated to the 53-man roster, Kyle Long was a full participant. That’s a good sign for him to start the practice week.

Remember, if players receive treatment the team is required to list them on the injury report. That’s a good sign for Tyrann Mathieu, who was a late addition to the injury report ahead of Week 11 with knee swelling.

Broncos

Player Injury Participation* OT Calvin Anderson Ankle/Knee DNP CB Ronald Darby Illness DNP RB Melvin Gordon Shoulder, Hip DNP OL Dalton Risner Back DNP TE Eric Saubert Ankle DNP DT Shelby Harris Ankle DNP OT Bobby Massie Ankle LP S Kareem Jackson Neck LP LB Baron Browning Back LP WR Tyrie Cleveland Hamstring LP OLB Bradley Chubb Ankle LP S Caden Sterns Shoulder FP QB Teddy Bridgewater Tibia FP DT Mike Purcell Thumb FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Broncos HC Vic Fangio was optimistic that starting tackles Bobby Massie and Garrett Bolles would return this week. He also was confident that Dalton Risner would have a chance to play, but he didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Melvin Gordon, Shelby Harris and Calvin Anderson are the names to monitor among the non-participants.

Teddy Bridgewater was a full participant on Wednesday despite leaving the Week 12 game against the Chargers with a shin injury. He had a collision with a teammates cleat that caused said injury.

