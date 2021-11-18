First injury report for Chargers ahead of matchup vs. Steelers

Following their loss to the Vikings, the Chargers returned to work in preparation for the Week 11 matchup with the Steelers.

Here is a look at Wednesday’s injury report:

The Chargers had four non-participants: safeties Alohi Gilman and Mark Webb, nose tackle Linval Joseph and defensive back Trey Marshall.

Joseph missed practice with a shoulder injury. The team could be without starters along the defensive front, as edge defender Joey Bosa and defensive tackles Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

After missing last Sunday’s game against Minnesota, safety Nasir Adderley, cornerback Michael Davis and running back Justin Jackson returned to practice in a limited capacity.