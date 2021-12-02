First injury report for Chargers ahead of matchup vs. Bengals

Following the loss to the Broncos, the Chargers returned to work preparing for the Week 13 matchup against the Bengals.

Here is a look at Wednesday’s injury report:

The Chargers had two non-participants: safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

Guard Matt Feiler and safety Trey Marshall were limited participants.

Samuel remains in concussion protocol, while Gilman continues to deal with his quad injury. Both player’s availabilities this weekend are in doubt.

Los Angeles is hopeful Feiler will be back after missing last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos with an ankle injury.

In other related news, nose tackle Linval Joseph can be activated off the COVID-19 list on Thursday. However, the team will likely determine if he will play based on how his shoulder is feeling.