First injury report for Chargers ahead of matchup vs. Broncos

Following their victory over the Steelers, the Chargers returned to work preparing for the Week 12 matchup against the Broncos.

Here is a look at Wednesday’s injury report:

The Chargers had four non-participants: safeties Alohi Gilman (quadriceps), Trey Marshall (ankle/hip), and Mark Webb (knee), and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion).

Guard Matt Feiler was a limited participant with an ankle injury.

Coach Brandon Staley said Samuel is currently in concussion protocol and is day-to-day after suffering his second one late in the victory over the Steelers.

Gilman and Webb did not play this past weekend.

In other related news, Linval Joseph (COVID-19) is not going to play this weekend against the Broncos. Meanwhile, Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington, who are both on the list, are expected to return.