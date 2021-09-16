First injury report for Chargers ahead of matchup vs. Cowboys

The Chargers had their first practice of the week in preparation for the Week 2 matchup against the Cowboys.

The first injury report of the week had a slew of players listed.

Safety Nasir Adderley, tackle Bryan Bulaga, edge defender Kyler Fackrell, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., safety Derwin James and defensive lineman Justin Jones were non-participants.

Adderley sustained a shoulder injury in Week 1, but it’s his groin that’s giving him issues. Bulaga, who’s dealing with a back issue, is currently day-to-day. James was out of a practice with a toe injury.

Defensive back Trey Marshall (ankle) was a limited participant after missing the season opener.