First impressions: Wilmington-area high school football teams begin 2023 practice

The high school football season is officially amongst us as all Wilmington area teams begin practice on Monday, July 31.

After a thrilling season of play in 2022, 10 area teams take to the practice fields with hopes of improving, rebuilding or keeping course at the top.

StarNewsVarsity is visiting each team's first week of practice to give you an in-depth look at players, coaches and the overall themes of the upcoming season.

Scrimmages kick off next week ahead of the season opener on Aug. 18. Keep it here as we'll update this page throughout the week with insights from your favorite teams.

Ashley

Ashley coach Dante Lombardi knows his team is capable of big things in 2023.

After leading the Screaming Eagles to a season-opening victory over South Garner last fall, Lombardi's squad lost all nine remaining games in 2022.

This season, however, more depth and experience have Lombardi confident that his team can improve.

Quinn Bentley and Tyler Carter are battling for the starting quarterback role and could see more involvement in the passing game this fall.

Coaches corner: "These kids are hungry and wanting to change what people think of Ashley football. We have more depth this year, so that's going to take a part. We can compete with anyone with our first guys, but when they go down, like last year, it's tough," - Ashley football coach Dante Lombardi.

Cuneo's view: Ashley loses the most significant piece of its offense as senior running back Tyjhere Crudup transferred to Laney this offseason. That hole will be challenging to fill, but the team should put forward another strong running back. Playing in the Mideastern Conference is never easy, and Ashley doesn't have the size or depth that other Wilmington schools have.

The Screaming Eagles enter the 2023 season as underdogs with plenty to prove but can make a big statement with a favorable matchup in Week 1 against Athens Drive.

Hoggard

Hoggard Coach Craig Underwood talks to his team Monday morning July 31, 2023 in Wilmington, N.C. High School football started Monday with coaches and players hitting the practice fields across the area. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS

The Hoggard football team is hungry to reclaim a MEC title.

A season riddled with injuries and close losses, the Vikings finished third in the MEC last fall after claiming the conference title the year prior.

Junior quarterback Hudson Wilharm returns under center after suffering a season-ending collar bone injury in a Week 8 loss to North Brunswick.

Talent returns on both sides of the ball for the Vikings in 2023 as area sack leader Malakahi West and senior running back M'Kell Bellamy hope for another big year.

Coaches corner: "It's an exciting time because we were a young football team last year, and we have a lot of guys back. We had some unexpected things that happened (last year), but I think it made us more prepared for this season. " - Hoggard football coach Craig Underwood.

Cuneo's view: Hoggard returns numbers and size, but it's the experience that sticks out. A talented defense and air-tight secondary kept the Vikings season alive in 2022 and only looks more promising this fall.

Possessing all the right pieces and a tenacious mentality, Hoggard is looking to show just how talented it is in 2023.

New Hanover

New Hanover goes through football practice drills early Monday morning July 31, 2023 in Wilmington, N.C. High School football started Monday with coaches and players hitting the practice fields across the area. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS

There's resounding confidence for the New Hanover football team in 2023.

After being plagued with off-field issues and COVID-19 for the past two seasons, the Wildcats finally returned to form and finished 10-2 last fall while sweeping the MEC.

Despite their recent success, coach Dylan Dimock has made it clear that his team still has to prove itself.

"You're not entitled to anything," Dimock said. "Last year's senior group was really good, but every team is new, so we talk to (the players) a lot about that."

Senior quarterback Caleb Robles will look for a breakout season after shining at times in 2022, and running back Caden Morton is back after an 18-touchdown season last fall.

Coaches corner: "After you've been successful, it's important to understand this team is entirely different from last year. You have to get (the players) to understand that just showing up doesn't mean it's gonna happen. Can you learn to care about your teammates, and do your teammates care about you? I think once you get that, you'll get a team." - New Hanover coach Dylan Dimock.

Cuneo's view: New Hanover has displayed no sign of slowing down and has more than enough pieces to threaten for another MEC title this fall. While last season was hugely successful, the team had few standout stars. That could change this season if Robles and company can show just how much they've grown this offseason.

With a multitude of talent and as much, if not more, depth and size than any team in the conference, New Hanover is the team to beat in 2023.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: 2023 Wilmington-area high school football practice begins