First impressions, top performers from Cumberland County Football Jamboree

Football is back.

The 2023 Cumberland County Football Jamboree on Friday saw all 10 of Fayetteville's NCHSAA teams battle nonconference opponents, with half playing at Douglas Byrd and half at E.E. Smith.

We checked in on the action at Bob Paroli Field where South View, Pine Forest, Cape Fear, Seventy-First and Douglas Byrd gave fans a glimpse of what's coming this season.

Here are some early impressions and top performers from the last scrimmages heading into Week 1 of the regular season, which starts next Friday.

South View

The Tigers got the Jamboree started with the most impressive offensive play of the night as Christian Rutledge took the ball from South View's own 27-yard line all the way to the end zone for a 73-yard score.

The senior who ran for 1,134 yards and 13 TDs last season took the ball to his right and then cut back across the field as he outpaced Triton's secondary with help from a timely block by Tariq Clarida.

"He wants to come out and earn everything he gets and I thought he proved it tonight," South View coach Rodney Brewington said of Rutledge. "He's blocking well, he's running well and when he gets into the open field, he's explosive."

Clarida is expected to start at quarterback for the Tigers, who finished fourth in the United 8 last season. Brewington liked what he saw from his junior Friday. "He looked very comfortable in the pocket and I thought his reads were spot-on tonight," he said.

Alton Shepherd also took some snaps under center and connected with Jakori Hood for a 25-yard TD pass and then hit Brandon Sanders for a score. Donavan Pauling-Outlaw also scored with a pass to Anthony Farrior from midfield.

The Tigers' staple of physical defense showed up from an experienced group.

"Last year, we had to go into battle with over 15 sophomores and now they're here as veterans as juniors," Brewington said. "We expected to do better but I was pleased with our execution."

Pine Forest vs. Richmond Senior at the 2023 Cumberland County Football Jamboree at Douglas Byrd High School on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Pine Forest

Nyzir Bostick showed off his running and passing prowess as the Trojans continued to improve on offense heading into Week 1.

His most memorable play included a 50-yard run with a spin move in-stride as he eluded a mob of defenders.

"Nyzir was going both ways, he made some big plays, had some big runs. We were able to gash them a couple of times. I like that because they're a pretty well-coached team and we were able to move the ball and that's impressive, but I'm a defensive guy," Pine Forest coach Bill Sochovka said.

Latrell Carter also got loose for an impressive run and Ladarious Miller scored on a 15-yard scamper for the two-time reigning conference champions.

The Trojans' defense was tested by Richmond's triple-option, but Jeremiah Moore served up a highlight with his tackle of quarterback Domonic Tillman at the line of scrimmage.

"When they hit some big plays, we didn't have the tenacity to come back and buckle down. We've got to get better with that. We have some work to do on defense, but we'll be all right," Sochovka said.

Cape Fear vs. Durham Riverside at the 2023 Cumberland County Football Jamboree at Douglas Byrd High School on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Cape Fear

In Cape Fear's game against Durham Riverside, the Colts defense was dominant. Screen passes were stuffed, run plays were stifled and Cape Fear produced a sack-fumble.

Offensively, Jeremiah Melvin caught a 35-yard touchdown pass early on as the Colts moved the ball effectively.

Senior Brice McKenzie ran the ball well from under center, and Ian Lowery showed speed getting around the edge.

Coach Jake Thomas said he was pleased with the game management of his quarterbacks as they continue to progress. Cape Fear lost Cumberland County's 2022 passing leader Cole Wilson (1,737 yards, 20 TDs) to graduation after a 7-4 season. But on defense, the Colts return 10 of 11 starters, including the entire line.

"Defensively, we've got to be more physical in the secondary," Thomas said. He's working with a new pair of safeties in the group with star cornerback Mekhai Coleman.

Seventy-First vs. Panther Creek at the 2023 Cumberland County Football Jamboree at Douglas Byrd High School on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Seventy-First

If there were any doubts about how reigning East Regional finalist Seventy-First would fare after losing two of Cumberland County's top three running backs — Anthony Quinn Jr. (2,450 yards, 29 TDs) and Jayden Shotwell (1,344 yards, 13 TDs) — they were put to bed in Friday's scrimmage against Panther Creek.

"We're going to be fine," Coach Duran McLaurin said after an impressive outing by the Falcons. "This is a program. We've got a good JV program, we've always got running backs coming through. Running the ball has never been an issue at Seventy-First.

"Jason Franklin, Donavan Frederick, Shon Pone and Jaden Jones are going to do a terrific job of running the football for us this season."

Franklin didn't dress for Friday's game but Frederick, Pone and Jones showed flashes of speed and agility that will serve Seventy-First well, including a 40-yard run and then a TD by Pone.

The heart of the Falcons' offense is returning quarterback Deandre Nance, who showed poise and confidence Friday. But Frederick was the star of the scrimmage.

As a linebacker, he delivered bone-rattling hits and on offense, he had several solid runs — sometimes dragging defenders along with him.

"He's almost 6-3, he's 240 pounds, he's a load and he is a tremendous student. He is a great kid. He's everything you want him to be," McLaurin said of Frederick.

Seventy-First's defense lived in Panther Creek's backfield, Amire Drummond pulled down an interception, Ethan Wallace rocked ball carriers, and John Archer delivered some punishing hits as the Catamounts struggled to move the ball.

"I think we'll be ready for the first one," McLaurin said, with the season opener a week away.

Douglas Byrd vs. Goldsboro at the 2023 Cumberland County Football Jamboree at Douglas Byrd High School on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Douglas Byrd

The host team had the headline game, closing out the jamboree against Goldsboro.

Junior quarterback Isaiah Pope capped the night with a 21-yard touchdown pass, setting off a Byrd celebration after the big play.

Sincere Blount added a few nice runs and coach Maurice Huey saw growth on his O-line.

"Offensive line is starting to jell and work well together up front," he said. "We've got some versatile and athletic guys to move in and move out. We're pleased with their performance: Not the best, but we're getting there."

Pope also ran well, and sophomore Lamar Branch looked good at defensive back.

"We handled adversity well. We grew up in some areas tonight," Huey said. "Glad the scrimmages are over and ready for Week 1."

