First impressions of 2021 NFL schedule 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew shares first impressions of the 2021 NFL schedule. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The "Good Morning Football" crew shares first impressions of the 2021 NFL schedule. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The NFL is delivering another strong "Sunday Night Football" slate. Thursday nights, not so much.
In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, we look at some of the GOATs of one of the most popular sports in the world.
(Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.
Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.
MILAN, Italy (Reuters) -Champions Inter Milan stretched their unbeaten Serie A run to 20 games as they eased to a 3-1 victory over AS Roma on Wednesday. Crowned Serie A winners for the first time in 11 years, Inter showed no sign of letting up as goals from Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino and Romelu Lukaku preserved their 13-point lead at the top with two games to play. Coach Antonio Conte has resisted resting too many players as the season comes to a close, and a strong Inter side burst into a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes thanks to well-taken goals from Brozovic and Vecino.
A portion of the games in the first half of the season will be labeled Commissioner's Cup games and count toward Cup standings with the top East and West teams vying for the championship and prize pool.
The North Carolina high school is pressuring the national association to change its "culturally biased and inappropriate" hair rules.
Three UFC events for June officially have a home in Las Vegas.
Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks) with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic, 05/11/2021
The Nets went 10-8 while James Harden was out with the injury.
Four former NFL tight ends, including three Hall of Famers, tell USA TODAY Sports what they think of Tim Tebow’s expected comeback with the Jaguars.
Dak Prescott's return undoubtedly will boost the Cowboys as they look to bounce back from a 6-10 campaign. But can Dallas capture the NFC East?
Many coaches and players don't feel that the NCAA and organizers even tried to make the University Club course in Baton Rouge playable for them this week.
"He does things and you literally think, how is that possible?
Here are six games that stood out upon the official Browns schedule release.
If Bradley Beal misses the final three games of the regular season, Steph Curry doesn't need much to clinch the scoring title.
Gordie Howe's family gave Patrick Marleau a heck of a gift to commemorate the Sharks icon passing the late legend on the NHL's games-played list.
Jon Rahm plans to compete in the Olympics, but he understands why Dustin Johnson and Adam Scott intend to skip it.
Hideki Matsuyama returns to the PGA Tour this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
In a development that virtually no one predicted five months ago, the 2020-21 Knicks have clinched a spot in the playoffs.