First-half thoughts from Jets vs. Browns: Wilson involved, Jets tied at half with Browns

At the half, here are a few rapid-fire thoughts from the first two quarters of play as the Jets are tied with the Cleveland Browns, 14-14.

Great to see Garrett Wilson out on field on the very first play. Needed to get him more involved and they sure did. He is way too talented to not play. The Jets got him involved early and often and he had the Jets’ first touchdown in the second quarter. He already has seven targets.

Tough break for the Jets on their first drive with the incomplete pass to TE Tyler Conklin that looked like he got both feet in but the officials ruled he did not.

On a similar note, why is Mike LaFleur calling a Joe Flacco boot on third and one? That was very weird. He did rush for a first down on the Jets’ second drive with the first-down marker wide open.

The Jets defense responded by getting absolutely shredded on the first drive. The Browns went 91 yards on 14 plays in 8:37. Jacoby Brissett, David Njoku and, of course, Nick Chubb, all beating the Jets up early.

Very cool fake punt from Braden Mann completing the pass to Jeff Smith on the drive that led to the Garrett Wilson touchdown.

Not exactly sure what happened on the touchdown to Amari Cooper. There seemed to be confusion between Sauce Gardner and Lamarcus Joyner as to who was supposed to cover the flat. Perhaps Gardner thought he had help inside. Either way, Cooper was wide open for the touchdown.

Jets offense started to find itself as the first half wore on. A second-quarter drive looked strong and was going to result in points. That was until Jadeveon Clowney got past Max Mitchell and caused the strip-sack of Flacco, killing the drive and the momentum for the Jets.

Jets were able to bounce back from that turnover and drove the field again beautifully, ending with a touchdown to Breece Hall, giving another rookie his first NFL touchdown.

Defense has been strong overall again. Browns held to just 56 yards rushing in the first half. Chubb has just 30 rushing yards, Hunt with just 10 rushing yards,