First half takeaways from Auburn vs South Carolina

Auburn opened up the game with a punt but followed it up with a touchdown drive led by TJ Finley, who is starting in replacement of Bo Nix. The Tigers currently are tied with the Gamecocks 14-14 in a revenge game Auburn desperately needs to have some momentum heading into the Iron Bowl.

I’m just as confused as anybody on that fourth down call before the half. Why you don’t run it with either Bigsby or Finley is beyond me. Going for it to begin with was a bad idea. Is this the second straight game that the coaching staff loses?

Here are five takeaways from the first half between Auburn and South Carolina.

The offense has balance

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

16 pass attempts, 16 rush attempts so far. Good balance from the Tigers.

TJ Finley looks ok

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Finley is 9 of 16 passing for 91 yards and a touchdown. I’m not kidding when I say that’s a Bo Nix stat line.

Auburn's defensive line is getting pressure

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Three sacks already for the Tigers.

Good scripting early, will it continue?

Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

The offensive script was solid for the first half. Can the Tigers finish well in the second?

Auburn needs to stop the running game to win

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn can shut down this South Carolina offense by stopping the running game. 74 rushing yards for the Gamecocks already.

1

1