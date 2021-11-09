First half stats from Bears vs. Steelers

The Chicago Bears have struggled in the first half of Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where the offense reverted to its abysmal form down 14-3 at halftime.

In what has become the norm, the Bears defense has been the lone bright spot while the offense has pretty much done everything in its power not to find the end zone. Chicago has been ravaged by penalties, which have killed promising drives, and yet the Bears are still in this game at halftime, even after only managing a field goal when they had the ball first-and-goal from the 10.

Here are the first-half stats.

Team Stats

Score: Bears 3, Steelers 14

Total yards: Bears 127, Steelers 112

Passing yards: Bears 52, Steelers 58

Rushing yards: Bears 75, Steelers 54

First downs: Bears 6, Steelers 8

Third downs: Bears 1-of-7, Steelers 3-of-7

Sacks allowed: Bears 2, Steelers 1

Penalties: Bears 6-30, 49ers, 2-14

Turnovers: Bears 1, Steelers 0

Individual Stats

QB Justin Fields: 5-of-11, 63 YDS, 0 TD, 1 INT, 25.9 RTG

QB Ben Roethlisberger: 9-of-13, 63 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INT, 105.6 RTG

RB David Montgomery: 9 CAR, 36 YDS, 4.0 AVG

RB Najee Harris: 12 CAR, 39 YDS, 3.3 AVG

TE Cole Kmet: 3 REC, 54 YDS, 0 TD

WR Chase Claypool: 2 REC, 26 YDS, 0 TD

