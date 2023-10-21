A first half to remember, a game to forget for Tennessee football vs Alabama | Adams

Losing to Alabama is nothing new for Tennessee football at Bryant-Denny Stadium. But the Vols' 34-20 loss Saturday was stunning.

The No. 15 Vols (5-2, 2-2 SEC) seemingly were better at every position in the first half. They dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage, quarterback Joe Milton played the best half of his career, and Alabama (7-1, 5-0) looked helpless trying to cover slot receiver Squirrel White. That added up to a 20-7 advantage.

Who could have guessed that when the Vols left the field at halftime they were gone for good.

Alabama went 75 yards in two plays on its first possession of the second half, scoring on a 46-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Milroe to wide receiver Isaiah Bond. The game was never the same after that.

The Tide tacked on a field goal on their next possession. Then, coach Josh Heupel made one of the worst decisions of his three seasons with the Vols. He desperately tried to regain the momentum on a fourth-and-1 gamble at the Tennessee 47-yard line. That backfired, just as it did in the first half.

A Jaylen McCollough’s interception bailed out the Vols on their first fourth-down try, but not in the third quarter. Alabama quickly turned favorable field position into another touchdown to take its first lead of the game. Will Reichard later upped its lead to seven points with a 50-yard field goal.

For all that had gone wrong in the second half, Tennessee still had time to rebound. But there was no rebooting an offense that had its way with the Tide in the first half. Just the opposite, in fact.

Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell, who was beaten in pass coverage on Tennessee’s first touchdown, forced a fumble when he sacked Milton, and teammate Jihaad Campbell scooped up the ball and ran for a touchdown. With that, Alabama’s scoring streak reached 27 points.

And its winning streak at Bryant-Denny against Tennessee reached 10. This loss might have been the most devastating to the Vols fan base.

UT seemed on its way to a rousing victory in the first half. Just as significantly, it seemingly had a great shot at beating coach Nick Saban and the Tide back-to-back after last season's 52-49 victory at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee’s early success was all about defense and Milton. The defense was no surprise. But Milton’s performance was a remarkable turnaround from last week’s victory over Texas A&M when he completed 11 of 22 passes for only 100 yards and threw a crucial second-half interception.

The Vols looked so superior in the first half, their fans probably couldn’t resist looking ahead. Imagine what a victory over Alabama could have done for their outlook. If the Vols could win back-to-back games against their greatest and more successful rival, who’s to say the Vols also couldn’t win against No. 1 Georgia next month at Neyland Stadium?

Fantasies of an SEC championship didn’t seem farfetched the way Milton and the defense were playing early. But a fantasy is all that first half proved to be.

The outcome wasn’t just about Tennessee unraveling, though. Alabama looked in championship form even those it rarely has resembled a championship team this season. It lost on its home field to Texas last month and squandered an 18-point lead before holding off Arkansas 24-21 last week at Bryant-Denny.

TOPPMEYER: Surprised by Alabama football's magic act to beat Tennessee? Don't be | Toppmeyer

You would have thought its defense would have been worn down the way the Vols dominated time of possession in the first half. Instead, it seemed rejuvenated after halftime. Now, it’s the favorite to win the SEC West and could qualify for the College Football Playoff.

And Tennessee is left to think what might have been.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football: A first half to remember, a game to forget