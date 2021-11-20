First half recap of Texas’ 21-10 deficit to West Virginia

The Texas offense was all brakes, no gas in the first quarter of the West Virginia matchup.

The Mountaineers punched the Longhorns in the mouth going up 14-0 before the Texas offense registered a first down.

Running back Roschon Johnson ran for six yards at the 11-minute mark of the second quarter to move the chains for the first time all game. The Horns continued to pound the rock on the same drive before Keilan Robinson broke off a 49-yard touchdown run.

Keilan Robinson 49-yard house call! Texas on the board and the running game is showing life. pic.twitter.com/S2UV1rN0w9 — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) November 20, 2021

West Virginia responded with a very easy 12 play, 82-yard touchdown drive of their own. Running back Leddie Brown capped off the drive walking into the end zone untouched from two yards out.

Texas cut into the West Virginia lead before the half with a Cameron Dicker 50-yard field goal.

Texas will receive the ball first in the second half down 21-10.

Here is a look notable at the first half stats:

QB Casey Thompson: 4/12 for 29 yards

RB Roschon Johnson: Eight carries for 52 yards

RB Keilan Robinson : Three carries for 57 yards and one touchdown

WR Xavier Worthy: Three receptions for 22 yards

West Virginia: