First half recap of Texas’ 17-13 halftime lead over Oklahoma State

The Longhorns are going into halftime with a 17-13 lead, but the game has not really been as close as the score indicates.

Texas’ passing game has been far from prolific and is actually why Oklahoma State has a touchdown in the first place. Casey Thompson stared down a receiver and threw a pick-six during the second quarter. Other than that mistake the offense has been average, minus the likes of Bijan Robinson who has both of the team’s touchdowns and over 100 total yards already.

On defense, there was a major concern going into the game, mostly in reference to if they would be able to slow down Oklahoma State’s running back Jaylen Warren. He has been running wild over the past few games.

But the defense has actually looked worlds better in comparison to last week and has held Warren to 55 yards on 13 carries averaging 4.2 yards per carry. They have made life on Spencer Sanders really difficult, with D’Shawn Jamison benefiting from a bad throw and was able to pick him off.

Sanders is not the only quarterback struggling, as Thompson has been pretty far off all day outside of one deep pass to Marcus Washington who is filling in for Jordan Whittington. Thompson’s throws have been very off-target all game and after he threw the interception, he has looked very skittish in the pocket. Texas needs him to step it up in the second half, and for the defense to keep containing Warren as much as possible.

Key stats

Bijan Robinson (RB): 13 carries for 74 yards and one touchdown, and three catches for 38 yards and a touchdown.

Casey Thompson (QB): 11-of-19 for 153 yards, and one touchdown and interception.

Spencer Sanders (QB): 12-of-20 for 106 yards, and one interception

Jaylen Warren (RB): 13 carries for 55 yards, 4.3 yards per carry.

Highlights

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS 🤘@Bijan5Robinson strikes first for the Longhorns pic.twitter.com/IayVqWCqAe — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 16, 2021

Texas was this close to having a second TD in the first quarter 👀 pic.twitter.com/IrfBJClsNj — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 16, 2021

Too easy for @Bijan5Robinson 💪@TexasFootball adds on in the first half 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tWOMXOu6ux — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 16, 2021

PICKED OFF 😤 Number 5's are having a day for @TexasFootball 🤘 pic.twitter.com/QqeXOn7fJj — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 16, 2021