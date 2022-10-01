First Half Recap: Razorbacks have work to do in the second half

The much-anticipated matchup between No. 19 Arkansas and No. 2 Alabama is officially underway at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Crimson Tide got off to a hot start, jumping out to a 14-0 lead by the end of the 1st quarter. Quarterback Bryce Young was the center of Alabama’s two scores, by throwing a 47-yard touchdown pass and rushing for a score of eight yards on the way to gaining 181 all-purpose yards through one quarter.

Unfortunately for Alabama, they lost Young late in the first half due to a suspected shoulder injury. At the time of posting, we do not have an update on his status for the remainder of the game.

Offensively, Arkansas was severely limited by the Alabama defense. The Razorbacks were limited to just 149 yards of total offense.

Here’s a rundown of how the first half played out.

Dwight McGlothern sets the tone early

Alabama’s first offensive possession looked promising until LSU transfer Dwight McGlothern picked off Bryce Young near the goal line. The Crimson Tide began the game at their own 25-yard line after allowing the opening kickoff to sail into the end zone. After a quick three-yard rush by Jahmyr Gibbs, quarterback Bryce Young threw a 41-yard pass to Kobe Prentice to set up Alabama with the first down inside Arkansas’ 35-yard line. The drive ended with McGlothern’s third interception of the season.

ARKANSAS 0 ALABAMA 0

Hogs move ball, but not far enough.

Arkansas began their first drive deep inside their own territory at the five-yard line. Raheim Sanders early on receives most of the carries, taking three for 20 yards. The drive would only last eight plays and ended with an Arkansas punt.

ARKANSAS 0 ALABAMA 0

Alabama strikes first

Arkansas’ defense showed promise on the Tide’s next drive, but it could not stop them when it mattered most, on third down.

Young fumbled the snap on 3rd and 1, but running back Jahmyr Gibbs recovered and stumbled to a first down to the Alabama 46-yard line. The next time that Alabama was placed in a 3rd down situation, Young threw a quick pass to Kobe Prentice, who took it 47 yards to the endzone.

The play was set up by an aggressive Arkansas defensive rush. The Razorbacks attempted to send the house to Young, but he found Prentice behind coverage for the score.

ALABAMA 7 ARKANSAS 0, 7:41 1ST QUARTER

Arkansas fails to respond

The Alabama defense forced Arkansas to go three and out on their next drive. Sanders and Jefferson combined to rush for nine yards on the drive, but they could not get the necessary 10 yards to convert.

ALABAMA 7 ARKANSAS 0

Third down woes strike again

Alabama’s second score of the day was yet again set up by a long 3rd down conversion. The Crimson Tide converted a 3rd down and 6 play from their 39-yard line for a first down and goal from the Arkansas 8-yard line on a 53-yard pass from Young to Isaiah Bond. On the next play, Young rushed eight yards for a touchdown.

ALABAMA 14 ARKANSAS 0, 2:35 1ST QUARTER

Jefferson's pass not enough to keep drive going

Arkansas’ next possession got off to a strong start, but they could not hold in the momentum. Jefferson rushed 14 yards for a first down on the drive’s first play. However, the final three plays of the drive combined to gain only two yards, which forced Arkansas to punt again.

ALABAMA 14 ARKANSAS 0- END OF 1ST

Just a bit outside

Drew Sanders was the hero for this drive.

The Crimson Tide began their next drive at their own 49-yard line and were forced to kick a field goal. Alabama’s Will Reichard missed a 53-yard attempt wide right to keep the score at 14-0 at the beginning of the 2nd quarter.

On 3rd down and 6 from the Arkansas 31 yard line, Young was forced out of the pocket by a rushing Drew Sanders, who ultimately sacked Young at the 35-yard line. The stop was the first 3rd down stop in three drives for Arkansas.

ALABAMA 14 ARKANSAS 0

Bubble= popped

Arkansas had an opportunity to make the most of Alabama’s missed field goal, but the chance was wasted on just four plays.

Rashad Dubinion rushed for 14 yards on 3rd down and 10 to the Arkansas 49-yard line. However, on the next play, Dubinion fumbled the football, which was recovered by the Crimson Tide at the Alabama 40-yard line.

ALABAMA 14 ARKANSAS 0

Hogs turn the Tide

After Alabama’s defense forced Arkansas to go three-and-out in the first quarter, Arkansas’ defense returned the favor on Alabama’s fifth possession.

Alabama gained just two yards on the ensuing possession, and was forced to punt. The drive is noteworthy, as both Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and wide receiver Treshon Holden both left the field due to injury following Alabama’s third down play. Holden was hit, as he was the intended receiver on the third down play, while Young’s injury is believed to be to his shoulder.

ALABAMA 14 ARKANSAS 0

Razorbacks can't move football, Alabama earns great field position

Arkansas’ next drive mirrored Alabama’s previous drives, lasting three plays and earning just two yards.

Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry returned the punt to the Arkansas 17-yard line.

ALABAMA 14 ARKANSAS 0

Milroe gets it done

After receiving a solid starting position on the field, Alabama trotted out quarterback Jalen Milroe to fill the void left by Bryce Young.

It did not take long for Milroe to adjust, as he led the Crimson Tide to their next score on just three plays.

Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 14 yards on the drive’s first two plays, and Milroe scored on the third play, rushing for three yards to extend Alabama’s lead over Arkansas.

ALABAMA 21 ARKANSAS 0, 8:29 IN 2ND QUARTER

Much of the same

Arkansas once again could not get anything going on offense.

The drive got off to a rocky start with the Razorbacks getting hit with a false start penalty, and included a sack of Jefferson.

Arkansas was forced to punt after three plays, losing 13 total yards on the drive.

ALABAMA 21 ARKANSAS 0

All about longevity

Alabama’s longest drive of the first half ends with the Tide’s fourth touchdown of the game.

The Crimson Tide took ten plays to cross the goal line with 2:51 to go in the half. Milroe connected with JoJo Earle from 22 yards away to extend the lead to 28-0. The Tide committed several penalties on the drive, but it did not affect their path to the endzone.

ALABAMA 28 ARKANSAS 0, 2:51 IN 2ND QUARTER

Closing it down

Arkansas closes the half on a high note, as Jefferson connected with Ketron Jackson for the first score of the game.

Arkansas ended a nine-play drive, their longest to this point, with a six-yard pass from Jefferson to Jackson to trim the lead to 28-7.

ALABAMA 28 ARKANSAS 7 HALFTIME

