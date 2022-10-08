First half recap: Momentum is shifting, but there’s still work to do

Arkansas wwas humbled to begin the game, but quickly found a way to bring themselves back to life before entering the locker room at halftime.

Arkansas scored ten unanswered points to close the half, as they trail 21-10 to Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium.

The Bulldogs scored on their first three drives, jumping out to a 21-0 lead at the 9:03 mark in the 2nd quarter. Quarterback Will Rogers connected with Austin Williams and Jaden Walley on touchdown passes of five and 10 yards, and passed for 200 yards on 19 completions.

Arkansas stormed back to trim the lead to 11 thanks to a 51-yard field goal by Cam Little, and a touchdown rush by Rocket Sanders, all happening within the final six minutes of the half.

K.J. Jefferson could not make the start today, which has led Arkansas to use a two-quarterback system. Between Cade Fortin and Malik Hornsby, it appears that Hornsby, early on at least, has give Arkansas a better chance to win. Through the first half, Hornsby has completed 3-of-4 passes for 112 yards, and has rushed for 63 yards.

Here is a look at how the first half played out:

Dogs start strong

Mississippi State received the opening kickoff and began the game very uncharacteristically.

The Bulldogs, known for their Air Raid passing attack, ran the football on six of the opening drive’s nine plays, including the play that gave Mississippi State the early lead. Running back Dillon Johnson rushed from one yard away to put the Bulldogs on the board.

Quarterback Will Rogers completed 2-of-3 passes for 28 yards on the drive

1ST QUARTER- MSU 7 ARKANSAS 0 (11:15)

Fortin not able to lead the troops to paydirt

The game-time decision did not favor KJ Jefferson, so the first snap would belong to Cade Fortin. The first series of Fortin’s start got off to a rocky start, as the Mississippi State pass rush got the best of him.

Arkansas’ first drive lasted six plays and covered just five yards. Fortin was able to complete one of his three pass attempts, which went for six yards to Rocket Sanders. Sanders would earn eight yards on two carries.

1ST QUARTER- MSU 7 ARKANSAS 0

Not missing the Marks

Much like Dillon Johnson on the first drive, we were introduced to Jo’quavious Marks on Mississippi State’s second drive.

Marks was involved in seven of the Bulldogs’ 12-play drive, rushing for 31 yards and reeling in two catches for nine yards. His contributions set the Bulldogs up for their second score of the day. On third and goal from the Razorback five-yard line, Rogers connected with Jaden Walley to extend the lead to 14-0. The pass was almost intercepted, as Malik Chavis tipped the pass before it ultimately landed in Walley’s hands.

1ST QUARTER- MSU 14 ARKANSAS 0 (4:10)

Giving Hornsby a try

Arkansas’ second possession began with Malik Hornsby behind center, and he made an impact early.

Hornsby rushed for 52 yards on the first play of the drive but would exit due to a hit that sparked a targeting review. The review went in favor of Mississippi State, but Hornsby would leave for the sidelines to be examined, which pushed Fortin back onto the field.

The Razorbacks would drive deep into Bulldog territory, marching up to the 15-yard line. On 4th down and 1, Sanders was stopped short for the line to gain, which gave the football back to Mississippi State.

1ST QUARTER- MSU 14 ARKANSAS 0

Hogs stop the Dogs

For the first time in the game, Arkansas forced Mississippi State to punt the football away.

Highlights of the drive before the punt involved Rogers, who completed passes for 12 and 38 yards. The Bulldogs downed the punt at Arkansas’ one-yard line.

2ND QUARTER- MSU 14 ARKANSAS 0

That was fast

Arkansas gave the ball back to Mississippi State after just three plays. The Razorbacks were forced to punt away after marching just nine yards. AJ Green got his first carries of the game, receiving the ball on all three plays of the drive.

2ND QUARTER- MSU 14 ARKANSAS 0

Rogers strikes again

For the second time in the game, Mississippi State put together a nine-play drive that resulted in a touchdown. Rogers connected with Austin Williams from 10-yards away to extend the Bulldog lead to 21-0 early in the 2nd quarter. The touchdown pass was Rogers’ second of the game, and 21st of the season.

2ND QUARTER- MSU 21 ARKANSAS 0 (9:03)

Making a little dent in the score

Malik Hornsby returned to the field, but the result only changed slightly.

Arkansas put together their longest drive of the game, ending it with a 51-yard Cam Little field goal to put the Razorbacks on the board.

Arkansas used the rushing attack to piece together the scoring drive, as Rocket Sanders and AJ Green combined to rush for 26 yards on six combined carries. Hornsby completed a 21 yard pass to Ketron Jackson on the drive as well.

2ND QUARTER- MSU 21 ARKANSAS 3 (5:56)

Getting it back

Mississippi State’s next drive went 11 plays, but the Arkansas defense stayed strong, and took over on downs.

The Bulldogs gained 46 yards, but the final three plays of the drive would result in Rogers incompletions.

2ND QUARTER- MSU 21 ARKANSAS 3

Now we are cooking

It would appear that momentum is slowly creeping back to Arkansas.

After stopping Mississippi State on 4th down, Arkansas took just two plays to score their first touchdown of the game. Hornsby threw a 68-yard pass to Jadon Haselwood, which set up Sanders for a three-yard touchdown run.

2ND QUARTER- MSU 21 ARKANSAS 10 (1:11)

One last stop

Mississippi State failed to score again, as their six-play drive ended with a missed field goal. Arkansas ran the clock out to end the half.

HALFTIME- MSU 21 ARKANSAS 10

