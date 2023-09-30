First half recap: Maryland hammers Indiana football behind Taulia Tagovailoa, Tai Felton

Indiana footballl's season was circling the drain by the time it went into halftime in College Park trailing 27-3 to Maryland.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw a 62-yard bomb to Tai Felton on the first play of the game then hit him two plays later for the score. The Terrapins jumped out to a 21-3 lead in the first quarter and all three of their drives lasted less than a minute.

Tagovailoa went into the break with 205 passing yards (13 of 20) and four touchdowns (three passing) while Felton had five catches for 69 yards with three scores.

The Hoosiers had no answers on offense.

Indiana has yet to score a touchdown in the first quarter this season against an FBS opponent. The Hoosiers turned the ball over on downs inside the 15-yard line for a third straight game and had three straight three and outs in the first as Maryland jumped out to a three-score lead. They were 3 of 10 on third down in the first half and 0 of 3 on fourth down.

