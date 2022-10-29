First half recap: Arkansas holds lead despite Auburn holding several advantages

The Arkansas Razorbacks return from the bye week to face an Auburn Tiger team that, on paper, they match up well with.

Auburn tried to throw off the scent of their gameplan by initially announcing that third-string quarterback Holden Geriner would get the start today. However, it turned out to be a mistake, as Robby Ashford would get the start.

Through one half, Arkansas holds a slight advantage in the passing game while Auburn has outrushed the Razorbacks, 144-70. K.J. Jefferson leads the way for the Arkansas offense by rushing for two scores while accumulating 192 yards of total offense.

Auburn holds a two-yard advantage over Arkansas through one half, 246-244. Auburn has also held the ball longer three minutes longer than Arkansas.

How did the first half pan out? Take a look below.

Arkansas' first possession

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s Owen Pappoe came out like a man on a mission by pressuring [autotag]K.J. Jefferson[/autotag] on the first play. Jefferson was able to get rid of the football before taking a punishing sack but was hit with a grounding penalty.

The next two plays would be handoffs to Raheim Sanders that would cover a total of 17 yards, but it would not be enough to cover the penalty yards. The Razorbacks punt away.

1st Quarter- Arkansas 0 Auburn 0

Ashford gets the call after all

Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) warms up before Auburn Tigers take on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Despite announcing that Holden Geriner would get the start, it was Robby Ashford that took the first snap for Auburn. His first rush would be for nine yards, which set up a solid rush attempt for Tank Bigsby.

The first review of the game came on this drive. On a three-yard rush by Bigsby, he appeared to drop the football before his knee hit the ground. After review, the officials could not find conclusive evidence that Arkansas recovered the fumble, which kept the drive going on 2nd down.

Story continues

On 3rd down, the elusive pass rush that Arkansas possesses allowed Chris Paul to sack Ashford. Auburn elected to kick a field goal, but Anders Carlson’s boot was wide left, leaving Auburn without points.

1st quarter- Arkansas 0 Auburn 0

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Arkansas’ second possession did not end well.

The Hogs completed their first pass of the game, when Jefferson connected with Jadon Haselwood for 11 yards. However, Auburn punched the ball out of Haselwood’s hands and recovered a fumble.

1st quarter- Arkansas 0 Auburn 0

Anders redeems himself

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Auburn could not capitalize fully on recovering the turnover, as they were stopped on third down on a six-play drive.

Anders Carlson did redeem himself, however, as he kicked a 46-yard field goal to give Auburn their first lead of the game.

1st quarter- Auburn 3 Arkansas 0

Jefferson gives the Hogs the lead

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas finally got the engines turning on offense on their third drive.

The Hogs used an eight-play drive to score their first points of the game, which ended with a one-yard rush by Jefferson in the endzone. The play was reviewed to ensure that he scored. The officials stood by their call and were awarded the score.

The noteworthy play of the drive was a 29-yard pass from Jefferson to Warren Thompson, which gave Auburn first and goal from the Auburn 8-yard line.

1st quarter- Arkansas 7 Auburn 3

Building momentum

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The Razorbacks close the first quarter by forcing Auburn to punt for the first time in the game. The Tigers drive covered six plays and 16 yards, and ended on their side of the 50-yard line.

End of the 1st- Arkansas 7 Auburn 3

KJ does it again

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The Razorbacks put together an 11-play, 80-yard drive to extend their lead over Auburn in the 2nd quarter.

The drive ended with Jefferson’s second rushing touchdown of the game, which was undisputed this time around. Jefferson rushed for 32 yards on the drive and capped it with a 13-yard rush into the endzone.

2nd quarter- Arkansas 14 Auburn 3

Two straight punts for the Tigers

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Auburn’s next drive lasted six plays and covered 21 yards. Robby Ashford completed a 10-yard pass to Ja’varrius Johnson for a first down on the drive, but could not get a score out of it.

2nd quarter- Arkansas 14 Auburn 3

Nothing doing for the Hogs

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas snapped their two-drive scoring streak after being forced to punt on 4th down deep in their own territory. Good news is, Reid Bauer booted the ball 78 yards to give Auburn a starting drive at their own seven-yard line.

2nd quarter- Arkansas 14 Auburn 3

Tank gets it done

Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) celebrates his touchdown run with fans against Georgia at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

Auburn covered 93 yards in a short amount of time.

Auburn began their next drive at their own seven-yard line, and wound up in the endzone just five plays later. Tank Bigsby rushed 41-yards for Auburn’s first touchdown of the game.

Earlier in the drive, Bigsby reeled in a 14-yard pass from Robby Ashford. On the previous play, Ashford rushed for 34 yards to convert a 3rd-and-6 situation.

2nd quarter- Arkansas 14 Auburn 10

Arkansas extends the lead

Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas extended their lead over Auburn to seven points on their next drive.

The drive looked promising, as Jefferson connected with Matt Landers for 56 yards to set them up at the Auburn 9-yard line. However, a no-gain pass to Trey Knox and two straight incompletions forced Arkansas to kick a field goal.

Cam Little connected on a 27-yard field goal to extend the lead.

2nd quarter- Arkansas 17 Auburn 10

Tigers forced to punt

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

For the first time all game, Auburn was forced to go three-and-out. Oscar Chapman’s punt went 24 yards, which gave Arkansas great field position at the Arkansas 42-yard line to begin their final drive of the 1st half.

2nd quarter- Arkansas 17 Auburn 10

Sack lunch

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas looked to gain momentum heading into halftime, but could not get it done as they were forced to go three-and-out. Jefferson threw two incompletions and was sacked on third down.

2nd quarter- Arkansas 17 Auburn 10

Ending it through the posts

Todd Van Emst /AU Athletics

Auburn marched up the field in seven plays for their next scoring drive. To end the half, Auburn’s Anders Carlson connected on a 24-yard field goal attempt to trim the lead to 17-13.

Halftime- Arkansas 17 Auburn 13

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire