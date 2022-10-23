First-half quick thoughts: Injury bug biting hard as Jets struggle on offense

The Jets trip so far to Denver has been an eventful one and it’s also been a very painful for their offense, in more ways than one, though

Not just the fact that the Jets have struggled on offense, but three of their top offensive players have gotten banged up in the first half, including RB Breece Hall, who was carted to the locker room late in the second quarter and is out with a knee injury. Alijah Vera-Tucker (elbow) and Corey Davis (knee) also went back to the locker room and are questionable to return.

On the field, the Jets have struggled on offense, save for the 62-yard touchdown run from Hall. The Jets have 153 net yards of offense, 72 of them were from Hall. Zach Wilson is 8/14 for just 69 yards and a 70.2 rating. About half of those yards, 37 to be exact, came on one catch from Michael Carter.

Penalties are also killing the Jets. They already have a whopping eight penalties for 55 yards. The Broncos have just one. The Jets are also losing the time-of-possession battle by a 2:1 margin. Yet, despite all that, the Jets lead, 10-9, thanks to the missed extra point from the Broncos after the Latavius Murray touchdown.

Alijah Vera-Tucker has also just been ruled out. Cedric Ogbuehi will be in at right tackle the rest of the way.

The Jets will be on defense to begin the second half.

